 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19280540 Edited 18 July 2025 – 22:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We adjusted the balance between players and opponents. The player can now shit faster and the opponent has less life. But the opponent now does more damage. We are currently working on new maps and a new desert map.
Greetings RGE

Changed files in this update

Depot 3656101
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link