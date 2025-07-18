We adjusted the balance between players and opponents. The player can now shit faster and the opponent has less life. But the opponent now does more damage. We are currently working on new maps and a new desert map.
Greetings RGE
Balance Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update