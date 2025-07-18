Hi y'all! This one's pretty small, but it should be nice for anyone who's run into some snags.

Fixed a path in Chapter 6 that accidentally skipped a scene and triggered Chapter 7 early. (This one really hurt; the scene it skipped over is one of my personal favorites.)

Added some visual static in Chapters 3 and 4 that wasn't working previously. Nothing major, and you can always get rid of it with the Screen Filter option if it hurts your eyes!

Made the screen sway on the train in Chapter 3. Same as the filters, you can disable that with the Extra Animations option if needed, but it's still nice to have.

GREATLY reduced the file-size of updates!! No more redownloading 400+ MB of music and art every time an update gets pushed out; your updates should be around the 20-50 KB range now. That's the update size I've consistently gotten, anyway; yours may vary a little, but it should never breach an MB now.

Added a nice little Easter egg for people who've gotten all 6 endings. If you've already gotten them at the time of this update, you should be able to see it just by launching the game!

Thanks for your support and for being patient with me! Hopefully, no major updates will be needed at this point, but bug-fixes will be way less taxing on you all.

-Trinket

P.S. If you haven't picked up VLT yet, now would still be a great time to do so! The launch day sale will keep the game 10% off for another 6 days as of this writing - you've got until July 24th to save a few bucks on this tale of rage and rot!