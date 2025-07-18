 Skip to content
Major 18 July 2025 Build 19280455 Edited 19 July 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Adding controller support as an afterthought has been a huge undertaking both implementation-wise and testing-wise and should have been released in a separate patch. But since that would mean no new content for non-controller users, i decided to skip 0.5.9 and head straight for 0.6.0.

Xbox Controller Full Support

Demining now fully supports Xbox Controllers.
  • Everything in the game has been made playable using an Xbox controller.
  • Switching between your Xbox Controller and M&K is done seamlessly by tracking your last used input method.
  • A brand new flip-side of all UI components has been added to the game for controller-support and is instantly applied accordingly at any point in the game.
  • Disarming mines has been partly reworked so you can do it as comfortably with a controller as with M&K.

New Natural Event: Wildfires

Exploding mines now leave random amounts of burning debris around their impact zone. These fires will gradually spread throughout the world until next rain-fall.

New Debuff / Enemy Condition: Burning

  • Players or wildlife that come in contact with fire starts burning immediately.
  • To avoid getting grilled, afflicted players has to come in contact with water (Ponds, rivers, rain) as soon as possible.
  • Enemies that are burning will eventually pass out. But if they hit a player before doing so, the player will be caught on fire.

Enemies

Most enemies can now interact with the new fire and/or also step on mines. The idea is to gradually thin out the amount of mines that are active in the world to put more pressure on players in late-game and also acts as a secondary way for wildfires to erupt.

Mad Deminer

  • Can now catch fire. (A burning enemy will put any players they attack on fire)
  • Can now trigger mines.

Tiger

  • Can now catch fire.
  • Can now trigger mines.

Nesting Spider

  • Can now catch fire.

Mimic

  • Can now trigger mines, but only if they have fully emerged and are on the move.

New Enemy: Camel

The camel is a borderline hallucination that is only visible or heard by the player its currently hunting. If evaded, it will switch target or engage its current target from a different angle until giving up and disappearing - for the moment being.
  • A new type of enemy that will sneak up on random players from behind.
  • Like hallucinations, it will mostly only engage with players in a "worsening" mental state.
  • It will stalk a player and is harmless for as long as you don't look at it.
  • Camels can spawn randomly after 1AM and is guaranteed to spawn if a very distorted siren is heard at any point during your shift.
  • Shooting will slow it down rather than stop it in it's tracks.
  • It will stop hunting eventually if evaded a couple of times.
  • Due to their hallucinogenic nature, they cannot interact with mines or catch fire.

Weather

  • It now visually pours rain into excavated ruins and inside the well if its raining on the surface.
  • If extra thick fog afflicts your world, a sanity-buff will be added to inform you while its active.
  • Removed the red-themed lightning setting from the game.

Player Character

  • While inspecting your metal detector, your character no longer applies certain animations that would make it disorienting.
  • You can now press shift/left thumbstick to toggle sprint instead of having to hold down the button to maintain running.

UI

  • Added buttons as an alternative way to increase/decrease all slider values under options.
  • You can now disarm mines completely without the need of using your mouse or moving your hand.
  • You can now randomize your Units name on the menu.
  • The friend list on the lobby screen has been properly sorted to only show online friends with the addition of a special symbol next to your friends that are playing Demining right now.
  • Added a hover animation for items in your inventory and a completely reworked inventory interaction system if using a controller.
  • Added a hover animation for cables on a mine.
  • Added an overview of processed material amounts for each save-file on the save selection screen.

Bugs

  • Fixed a visual bug where strafing and running could sometimes skip the running animation whilst applying running speed.
  • Fixed a bug where flare gun projectiles could instantly hit the player who shot it.
  • Fixed a bug where falling out of bounds would get you stuck in the ground upon getting teleported back to your last good location.
  • Fixed a bug where you wouldnt be able to open the pause menu after declining the sleep popup.
  • Fixed a bug where picking up a naturally spawned consumable would override the inventory capacity if carrying exactly 15 consumables.
  • Fixed a bug where new weather effects could activate out of sync for a client after exiting an in-door area. (I think).
  • Fixed CPU spikes that could happen while it rained under certain conditions.
  • Fixed a bug where the players heartbeat couldn't be heard whenever it should.

