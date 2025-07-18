Hello everyone!

Framework for Localization

Now, you won't be able to see this change very much, but under the hood, every change necessary for localizing the game has been made to all the in-game systems. It was the first time I ever worked with such a thing, so I had some learning to do, but I'm glad the systems provided were robust and convenient to work with! I'll definitely try to do this work before or early in the release in future if possible.

Currently, we have two translations that are planned for the immediate future. On a first-contact basis of the translators who reached out to us, those will be Japanese and Chinese . I'll be working together with those translators and try to release a high quality localization when possible.





(Only one language available so far, of course.)

I do want to see if it's possible to translate the game into other languages, but as of right now, the only translators I have directly met with are a French translator and the two above. If they are successful enough to afford more translations, I will try to reach out to others in other large language groups.

That's all for now on that though.

Minor Fixes

Along with creating the framework, I did make a few other changes:

The loading screen for starting a new game was made more subtle to preserve the original vision of the intro scene.

A few attacks had minor readjustments made visually.

A UI bug when getting specifically 10 turns of buff duration (no more, no less) was fixed.

Some small changes were made to the extras menu for the Chapter/Battle select, to require fighting the final boss in the main story in order to re-challenge them in the Battle select menu.

Bug Reports

As always,

Please submit any bugs you witness, especially if you notice specific UI errors as of the localization framework's addition, to this discussion board:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/3218680/discussions/0/598527550147298302/

Thank you for your patience and support.