This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Blackout Curtain

The public beta branch is out for You Are The Code! 4 new levels in a new folder, "blackout_curtain/", are awaiting your feedback. Save data is stored separately from the main game.

Joining The Beta

In your steam library, right click You Are The Code -> properties -> click the "betas" tab -> beta participation -> "beta ..."