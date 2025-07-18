The game is now strictly 2-player co-op!

Enemies added

Double jump added

Long jump reworked

Button system redesigned

Reduced network traffic usage

As you know, I develop this game solo, and I carefully track your feedback and suggestions. Every change is based on your preferences. Your voice matters—only together can we create the best co-op adventure.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who bought the game and left a review. Even your brief, hastily written comment helps push the game up Steam’s rankings. Thank you again!