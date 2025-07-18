Hey Everyone,
Welcome to our eleventh weekly update – and this one is a major leap forward. Version 0.34 delivers massive improvements to both world map and RTS AI, along with dozens of new features and essential quality-of-life updates across the board.
This update marks a huge milestone in how the game plays on the World Map. Armies now act more intelligently – waiting, planning, and adapting to their enemies. You’ll also notice that AI factions are much more dynamic in how they maneuver, siege, and conquer territory. RTS combat AI has received similar love, with faster reactions and smarter tactics both in camps and during assaults.
Meanwhile, we’ve added brand-new art sets for Slavic and Pagan vhamlets, new visual UI improvements across menus, smarter recruiting systems, and major updates to how garrisons and army formations function.
All of this brings us one step closer to a living, breathing medieval world – where your strategies matter, and the AI plays by the same rules.
Thanks again for continuing to shape this journey with us. Check out the full Update 0.34 details below!
New Features
Slavic and Pagan nations now have a new art set for hamlets, including all-new village houses
New directional arrow when tasking multiple unit battalions
New diplomacy option to cancel trade agreements, at the cost of a major diplomatic penalty
Cities on the world map now display if a building is under construction and how many months remain
The Recruit Units button is now only active when the player is in range of a friendly or owned town – a major QoL improvement
Armies and Garrisons now display a grid view separating all unit slots
Players can click any free garrison grid slot to initiate recruitment
When recruiting units, players can now select a specific grid slot for unit placement
New visual indicators for negative status effects like missing or draining resources – clearly visible and intuitive across dozens of menus
While recruiting, city names are now clearly displayed when hiring units or mercenaries
Major World Map AI Changes
AI armies now wait several weeks after arriving at their targets, prepping for siege
It’s now possible to coordinate more effectively with friendly AI armies and counter enemy forces
Fixed issue where sandbox AI would attack instantly in the first month – AI now builds up for several months before engaging
Resolved a bug where AI armies were assigned to attack but never actually arrived
AI now avoids hostile ports when possible instead of engaging them
AI is now much more competent at reaching the player by sea
AI captures rival towns significantly faster, dramatically reshaping the world map
AI navigates the world map with far greater intelligence and efficiency
RTS AI Improvements
Fixed major issue causing AI to delay attacks for several minutes
AI now sends freshly trained units into battle instead of leaving them idle in camps
Big improvements to how AI positions units on walls during sieges
Fixed various issues where AI would refuse to charge the player under certain conditions
Balancing
Players now start with more trade route points (minimum 2)
Players can sign additional trade agreements
Starting resources have been greatly increased in sandbox mode
Early game is easier in sandbox due to several rebalancing changes
Other Fixes
Fixed world map lag spikes
Fixed issue preventing army invites to battle
Fixed issue where Recruit Units sometimes didn’t detect town proximity
Fixed incorrect listing of active diplomacy agreements
Fixed world map unit stats displaying 10x inflated attack values
Cities no longer gain 1 extra pop beyond cap at the end of the month
Fixed flickering nation portraits in diplomacy screen when refreshing (e.g. on gifts or declarations)
Army and city windows now keep unit portraits without flickering during refreshes or transitions
Fixed winter visuals incorrectly appearing in Muslim desert cities
Corrected Muslim town halls from showing strange winter variants
Changed files in this update