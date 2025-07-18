Hey Everyone,

Welcome to our eleventh weekly update – and this one is a major leap forward. Version 0.34 delivers massive improvements to both world map and RTS AI, along with dozens of new features and essential quality-of-life updates across the board.

This update marks a huge milestone in how the game plays on the World Map. Armies now act more intelligently – waiting, planning, and adapting to their enemies. You’ll also notice that AI factions are much more dynamic in how they maneuver, siege, and conquer territory. RTS combat AI has received similar love, with faster reactions and smarter tactics both in camps and during assaults.

Meanwhile, we’ve added brand-new art sets for Slavic and Pagan vhamlets, new visual UI improvements across menus, smarter recruiting systems, and major updates to how garrisons and army formations function.

All of this brings us one step closer to a living, breathing medieval world – where your strategies matter, and the AI plays by the same rules.

Thanks again for continuing to shape this journey with us. Check out the full Update 0.34 details below!

New Features

Slavic and Pagan nations now have a new art set for hamlets, including all-new village houses

New directional arrow when tasking multiple unit battalions

New diplomacy option to cancel trade agreements, at the cost of a major diplomatic penalty

Cities on the world map now display if a building is under construction and how many months remain

The Recruit Units button is now only active when the player is in range of a friendly or owned town – a major QoL improvement

Armies and Garrisons now display a grid view separating all unit slots

Players can click any free garrison grid slot to initiate recruitment

When recruiting units, players can now select a specific grid slot for unit placement

New visual indicators for negative status effects like missing or draining resources – clearly visible and intuitive across dozens of menus

While recruiting, city names are now clearly displayed when hiring units or mercenaries

Major World Map AI Changes

AI armies now wait several weeks after arriving at their targets, prepping for siege

It’s now possible to coordinate more effectively with friendly AI armies and counter enemy forces

Fixed issue where sandbox AI would attack instantly in the first month – AI now builds up for several months before engaging

Resolved a bug where AI armies were assigned to attack but never actually arrived

AI now avoids hostile ports when possible instead of engaging them

AI is now much more competent at reaching the player by sea

AI captures rival towns significantly faster, dramatically reshaping the world map

AI navigates the world map with far greater intelligence and efficiency

RTS AI Improvements

Fixed major issue causing AI to delay attacks for several minutes

AI now sends freshly trained units into battle instead of leaving them idle in camps

Big improvements to how AI positions units on walls during sieges

Fixed various issues where AI would refuse to charge the player under certain conditions

Balancing

Players now start with more trade route points (minimum 2)

Players can sign additional trade agreements

Starting resources have been greatly increased in sandbox mode

Early game is easier in sandbox due to several rebalancing changes

Other Fixes