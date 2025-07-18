Hey Everyone!

We ended up pushing an update that had an issue with blueprint connections which was causing crashes. It's a classic break more than you fix type situation, but this update is for real airtight!

Fixes

Fixed built blueprints not properly getting cleaned up (Thanks Dirt, DD & pjirout2000)

Added safety check for invalid registered connections that could have been added in the last update

Fixed feeders not outputting their items into the world if they don't have a output connections

Enjoy your weekend and we'll see you next week with more updates!

Till next time!

The best place to get in touch with us and see what we are working on is by joining our Discord server. So if you haven't yet, stop by and let us know your thoughts!