18 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone!

We ended up pushing an update that had an issue with blueprint connections which was causing crashes. It's a classic break more than you fix type situation, but this update is for real airtight!

Fixes

  • Fixed built blueprints not properly getting cleaned up (Thanks Dirt, DD & pjirout2000)

  • Added safety check for invalid registered connections that could have been added in the last update

  • Fixed feeders not outputting their items into the world if they don't have a output connections

Enjoy your weekend and we'll see you next week with more updates!

Till next time!

