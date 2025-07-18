V1.2 Starting resolution fix
Update notes via Steam Community
Fullscreen as starting resolution was behaving bad so instead it starts in windowed mode with resolution 1920 x 1080. If you experience issues with the display when launching the game, delete the file C:\Users\XXXXX\AppData\Local\LoFiGolf\Saved\Config\Windows\GameUserSettings.ini to reset display to default on next launch.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update