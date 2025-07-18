 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19280316
Fullscreen as starting resolution was behaving bad so instead it starts in windowed mode with resolution 1920 x 1080. If you experience issues with the display when launching the game, delete the file C:\Users\XXXXX\AppData\Local\LoFiGolf\Saved\Config\Windows\GameUserSettings.ini to reset display to default on next launch.

