18 July 2025 Build 19280274 Edited 18 July 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch makes sand & mud more rare especially in lower levels, makes projectiles easier to dodge, makes monsters able to dig better, rebalances many things, and fixes many other minor issues.

0.835 change list:

  • now sand & mud phase in better (more solid blocks around them at lower levels)

  • increased desert/jungle SecondaryBlockClumpsMult from 4.0/3.25 to 6.0/5.0

  • decreased projectiles TouchDistance from 16.0 to 8.0 (makes it easier to dodge out of the way of projectiles)

  • now unique monsters or renegades will dig towards the player more if necessary (Demios)

  • curses and plagues now count as high stress so won't spawn in worlds that have the "no town attacks" option turned on (Omnislash)

  • turned off Possessed quest for now (Tuidjy)

  • increased Powerstone VauleMult from 2.0 to 8.0 (2x normal gems 4x mult)

  • increased ValueEachPointMaxPower from 1.5 to 2.0

  • increased Obsidian VauleMult from 0.33 to 1.32 (0.33x normal gems 4x mult)

  • increased ValueEachPointExtraMoney from 1.0 to 2.0

  • increased ValueEachPointItemsChance from 1.5 to 3.0

  • increased ValueEachPointMagicChance from 2.0 to 4.0

  • increased Pearl ValueMult from 4.0 to 5.0 (1.25x normal gems 4x mult)

  • increased spider silk SpecificLootMinCount/SpecificLootMaxCount from 3/6 to 4/8

  • increased zombie spider silk SpecificLootChance from 0.33 to 0.5

  • increased rescue StatMultMaxHealth from 1.5 to 2.0 (Omnislash)

  • increased rescue AbsorbDamageAwayFromPlayer from 500 to 750 (Omnislash)

  • when a giant now server and client agree where your mouth is so no longer get lack of oxygen damage but no oxygen bar

  • now SpecialSecondaryBlockChance automatically takes SecondaryBlockClumpsMult into account

  • added Flower Field

  • added Tarpit

  • now staves, wands, and cloth helmets add a little to your max mana

  • made water and lava mix to form obsidian better

  • now get unique item spawned when open chest with unidentified set item or higher rarity item in it

  • now objects with AddAdditionalChance (like barrels) will spread out a little better

  • added a Blur Background Blocks graphics option so that people can turn it off if they want to (defaults to on)

  • fixed sometimes unrecruited NPCs displaying all of their personality traits

  • fixed a way that foundations could get added to sides of some houses

  • now always show high stress quests in quest list even if in undiscovered location and that option is on

  • fixed town NPC names not updating correctly in list when someone leaves and gets replaced (Omnislash)

  • now show receiver and giver relation and happiness changes for gifts

  • fixed happiness change print for gifts not being accurate

  • renegades should no longer occasionally get mentioned as wandering recruits when they are killed

  • now relations/happiness will update on npc gifts screen when something changes

  • changed Schorl to Rubellite in teleport stone recharge (color fits in game object better)

  • turned weather fog back on and fixed it to look reasonable

  • doors can no longer get shrunk by traps

  • added new "While not as precise and do less damage, shovel pickaxes can hit up to 3 blocks at once!" quick tip

  • added "Monsters prowl around more at night!" quick tip

  • changed Coyote Time abbreviation from CT to cyt to not be the same as another rune (Tuidjy)

  • Donation Bliss message is no longer logged (just center print)

  • item donated to message is no longer logged (just center print)

  • no longer tell player about minor monster promotions

  • improved gate activated message

