This patch makes sand & mud more rare especially in lower levels, makes projectiles easier to dodge, makes monsters able to dig better, rebalances many things, and fixes many other minor issues.

0.835 change list:

now sand & mud phase in better (more solid blocks around them at lower levels)

increased desert/jungle SecondaryBlockClumpsMult from 4.0/3.25 to 6.0/5.0

decreased projectiles TouchDistance from 16.0 to 8.0 (makes it easier to dodge out of the way of projectiles)

now unique monsters or renegades will dig towards the player more if necessary (Demios)

curses and plagues now count as high stress so won't spawn in worlds that have the "no town attacks" option turned on (Omnislash)

turned off Possessed quest for now (Tuidjy)

increased Powerstone VauleMult from 2.0 to 8.0 (2x normal gems 4x mult)

increased ValueEachPointMaxPower from 1.5 to 2.0

increased Obsidian VauleMult from 0.33 to 1.32 (0.33x normal gems 4x mult)

increased ValueEachPointExtraMoney from 1.0 to 2.0

increased ValueEachPointItemsChance from 1.5 to 3.0

increased ValueEachPointMagicChance from 2.0 to 4.0

increased Pearl ValueMult from 4.0 to 5.0 (1.25x normal gems 4x mult)

increased spider silk SpecificLootMinCount/SpecificLootMaxCount from 3/6 to 4/8

increased zombie spider silk SpecificLootChance from 0.33 to 0.5

increased rescue StatMultMaxHealth from 1.5 to 2.0 (Omnislash)

increased rescue AbsorbDamageAwayFromPlayer from 500 to 750 (Omnislash)

when a giant now server and client agree where your mouth is so no longer get lack of oxygen damage but no oxygen bar

now SpecialSecondaryBlockChance automatically takes SecondaryBlockClumpsMult into account

added Flower Field

added Tarpit

now staves, wands, and cloth helmets add a little to your max mana

made water and lava mix to form obsidian better

now get unique item spawned when open chest with unidentified set item or higher rarity item in it

now objects with AddAdditionalChance (like barrels) will spread out a little better

added a Blur Background Blocks graphics option so that people can turn it off if they want to (defaults to on)

fixed sometimes unrecruited NPCs displaying all of their personality traits

fixed a way that foundations could get added to sides of some houses

now always show high stress quests in quest list even if in undiscovered location and that option is on

fixed town NPC names not updating correctly in list when someone leaves and gets replaced (Omnislash)

now show receiver and giver relation and happiness changes for gifts

fixed happiness change print for gifts not being accurate

renegades should no longer occasionally get mentioned as wandering recruits when they are killed

now relations/happiness will update on npc gifts screen when something changes

changed Schorl to Rubellite in teleport stone recharge (color fits in game object better)

turned weather fog back on and fixed it to look reasonable

doors can no longer get shrunk by traps

added new "While not as precise and do less damage, shovel pickaxes can hit up to 3 blocks at once!" quick tip

added "Monsters prowl around more at night!" quick tip

changed Coyote Time abbreviation from CT to cyt to not be the same as another rune (Tuidjy)

Donation Bliss message is no longer logged (just center print)

item donated to message is no longer logged (just center print)

no longer tell player about minor monster promotions