It’s time for another hefty update! This one brings major class revamps, new combos, UI upgrades, performance boosts, and some long-requested quality-of-life changes. Whether you're a seasoned brawler or just jumping in, there's plenty to explore. And smash.

🔥 Class Overhauls & Balance

Pirate Revamp : Complete overhaul! Pirate now has all-new combos and attacks significantly faster. Features two unique ability combos—one resets your cooldown, the other ends in a powerful explosion finisher.

Vampire Revamp : Faster attacks and new staff-focused combos to better handle late-game threats. The weapon swap combo (staff to fists) has been streamlined and powered up. Bloodthirst no longer requires an equipment slot.

Hoarder Revamp : Now has powerful on-demand combos instead of relying solely on charge attacks. His charge is still deadly, and his whirlwind gains bonus properties. Hoarder essence loss is now capped at 15% per hit.

Mage Buffs : Added a new combo, Evocation —a long manual chain that resets ability cooldown and grants the Power Overwhelming buff. Also improved Arcane Rush to trigger a fast whirlwind and shock blast.

Duelist Buff: Added a new manual combo: Encore. Resets your ability cooldown when executed.

💥 Combat & Combo Enhancements

Dragon Punch and Fist Overhead Slow Strike hitboxes extended for better consistency.

Auto Combo Targeting : If a combo is visible on-screen, auto combo will now prioritize it.

Shuffle Combos : Now shows combos involving fists, staves, or melee weapons if they’re in your inventory—even if not equipped. Helps weapon-swapping classes like Vampire, Struggler, and Monk.

Cooldown Reset Combo Fix : Fixed a bug where Resets Ability Cooldown Every X Seconds combos triggered their internal cooldown even if your ability wasn't actually on cooldown.

Cooldown Reset Rework : These combos now scale their reset timer based on your ability's cooldown instead of a flat 10 seconds.

New Oath – Sanguine Flow: Converts cooldown reset combos to drain health instead of using a timer. Great for aggressive builds that can sustain through lifesteal.

🧨 Visual & Feedback Improvements

Bombs now cause screen shake based on explosion proximity.

Blood Ritual explosion now triggers a light screen shake.

Rare skills like Indomitable Spirit , Judgement , Unyielding Faith , and Transcendence now glow for added flair.

You can no longer be guard broken while parrying. Instead, your guard meter is reduced to 1.

Bloody Palm can no longer kill you via health drain. Health drain reduced from 5% → 3.5%.

🛠️ Performance & UI Updates

Shaders now stay loaded to help reduce hitches.

Minor camera performance improvements.

Revamped item comparison UI: now merges panels and shows global stat/skill changes, making upgrades easier to judge. Hold ALT to inspect without comparison view.

Main popup UI now expands horizontally to prevent excessive vertical stacking.

📈 Stats, Systems & Progression

Stats now have soft and hard caps (e.g., Attack up to 400%, Speed up to 100%). The soft cap is where scaling slows; hard caps are nearly unreachable but offer added ceiling for extreme builds.

Renamed “Slash” input to “Melee Weapon Attack” for clarity.

Swapped Pirate and Mage on the class unlock order since Pirate’s now a top-tier pick.

Regenerator skill now restores health faster.

Drop chests will now spawn yellow essence if no loot is inside (fixes issue for Hoarder).

Added new uncommon Hoarder skills for more build diversity.

🏆 Achievements & Progress Tracking

Removed Path 5, 10, 15, and 20 achievements. While a few players achieved them, they were generally seen as unrewarding and unnecessary. I’d rather keep endless modes as a fun extra, not something the game is balanced around.

Added 16 new class completion achievements—beat the game with each class on either Path of Absolution or Path of Torment.

🎃 Miscellaneous Tweaks

Reduced Feast of Fright oath scare rate from 100% → 35%.

Thanks again for all your support as we close in on the 1.0 launch. Every bit of feedback helps shape the game into something stronger, faster, and bloodier. Try out the new class kits, experiment with the updated combos, and let me know what you think!

In case you haven’t noticed already, the price of Mortal Sin has increased from $20 to $25 in preparation for launch (announcement coming soon). As I mentioned in a previous post, the discount schedule has also reset and won’t return for quite some time. I’m sure most active players understand the reasoning, but for anyone unfamiliar: I’ve essentially rebuilt the game from the ground up over the past two years and massively expanded the content.

If Mortal Sin had launched at 1.0 today, you could say I’ve already delivered the equivalent of a full remake and multiple DLCs. From AI and level design to combat flow, player animations, UI, and visuals—nearly every core system has been reworked to create the best possible experience. I believe the new price fairly reflects the value that’s been added since Early Access.

Also, if you’ve enjoyed the game, please consider leaving a review. Mortal Sin is at risk of losing its “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating, largely due to a recent wave of sub-30-minute reviews lacking meaningful feedback. Ratings aren’t everything, but for a still relatively underground indie game, they make a huge difference.

—Nikola

Solo developer of Mortal Sin