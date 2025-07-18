Thank you so much for your support and for reporting bugs and sending us feedback we deeply appreciate it <3
Major Changes and Improvements
- Performance Improvements to all Map Boss Fights: Endboss arena condition checks and logic has been rewritten for improved performance.
- Leaderboard database now supports very large skilltree > player level 400. This might be a bit beyond the initial range of game design you can now continue blasting :D
Bugfixes
- Fixed swaped french and spanish translations on the game difficulty settings menu
- Fixed event details not being able to be opened
- Fixed a small border gap in the main menu screen
It seems the game is now running stable for the majority of players. If you experience any crashes, please report them so that we can fix them as soon as possible.
You are invited to join our official discord. Chat with fellow SfL Players, discuss builds, the new content update or just hang out with us.
