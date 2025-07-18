 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19280226 Edited 19 July 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 1.0.0.7 brings performance improvements to gatekeeper map boss fights as well as visual improvements to the shield gained visual effect on softcore game mode.

Thank you so much for your support and for reporting bugs and sending us feedback we deeply appreciate it <3

Major Changes and Improvements

  • Performance Improvements to all Map Boss Fights: Endboss arena condition checks and logic has been rewritten for improved performance.
  • Leaderboard database now supports very large skilltree > player level 400. This might be a bit beyond the initial range of game design you can now continue blasting :D


Bugfixes

  • Fixed swaped french and spanish translations on the game difficulty settings menu
  • Fixed event details not being able to be opened
  • Fixed a small border gap in the main menu screen


It seems the game is now running stable for the majority of players. If you experience any crashes, please report them so that we can fix them as soon as possible.

You are invited to join our official discord. Chat with fellow SfL Players, discuss builds, the new content update or just hang out with us.

Changed files in this update

Windows Striving for Light Content Depot 1646791
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1646792
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link