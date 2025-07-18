As chosen by the Update Poll, and still on schedule, the first part of the Flora Update is complete. It focuses mostly on addressing more of the major issues reported by our community, specially crashes and other physics bugs. Of course, it also comes with all new gather spots, such as new, twisty savannah trees, ored rocks, mounds of sand (and glass), and most importantly: Glowshrooms!
CHANGELOG
Glowshrooms!
New Branched Tree, for the Savannah!
Rocks and Boulders now have their Ores, if any, embedded in them
Fixed positioning of Wheat and Carbon grasses
Lv1 Rocks/Boulders (without ores) now have a 50% chance of generating anywhere
Improved Ground Leveller to ignore GatherSpots (grasses can spawn below trees)
Fixed pressing the E or Q keys when typing the name of a created spell or enchanted equipment finishing the process
Added Virtual Keyboard for gamepads, from Character Creation, to Spell Creation and Equipment Enchantment naming
Fixed other workstation types being active while only one is being used
Greatly improved what item gets re-selected when doing Inventory actions
Fixed negative Body Ailments (resistance) not showing up properly in the Status menu
Added higher and lower limits (negative for resistance) to Ailments, based on your respective Body/Mind Resistance. Mostly for limiting Cure Body/Mind Enchantments
Spread the new Jump Or Not path-avoidance code from NPCs to Animals and Monsters
Increased the upper limits of the physics engine before it just kills itself or crashes the game
Fixed more needlessly expensive transparency mode for plant materials
Renamed Empty Bottles to just Bottles, made them a level 3 item, changed their damage type to Smashing, and made their price 5 coins
Added new Glass Shards material item, to make bottles!
Added new Sand material item, to make glass!
Made all Bottle-based items create Glass Shards on destruction
Added Crafting recipes for the new sand and glass, using the Furnace
Added sand and glass to Peasantry Digging Perk's random finds, and Crates
Added Mound Gather Spots, for now found in the Desert Biome to get sand and sometimes glass!
Adjusted the Underwater filter to cover closer meshes, like your own limbs and chest
Made Repairing and Upgrading items give more Crafting and Smithing XP based on their level
Nerfed Disposition gain from feeding animals, once more
Fixed bug with loading a save with a non-animal/npc character in your party
Fixed craft tables being duplicated in dungeons
Further improving characters leaving houses without pilling up
Fixed minor issue that might've been causing falling through the overworld
Manual LOD with fake, inactive "Paper" GatherSpots
Optimized GatherSpot Texture Materials
Optimized Effects ticking, specially for Devil Spire Falling's One Year Later
Previous Devil Spire will only be destroyed if a new one was generated successfully
New Rock and Boulder destruction sound effect
Increased the amount of gems needed to create spells to 5, and to enchant equipment depending on their slot->power
Fixed a bug with showing the current enchantment of an equipment in Enchanting
Disabled Regen effects (HP, MP and SP) from Enchanting
Removed MP Regen from the Spell effects table, and thus from Creation and Enchantment
Fixed a bug with Upgrading that allowed you to keep upgrading an equipment past the max level, with no effect
Added extra info to Upgrading when it rejects a selected item
Changed the way subattribute bonuses (like from Accessories) show up, now displaying the exact value changed
Fixed last item of know effects list not showing up if scroll is active, and that list's borders
Added hints to when NPCs don't know where a character is
You can now correctly strip equipment from K.O.d NPCs
Fixed the Aiming subattribute not perfecting your Aim at its maximum value
Fixed hitting objects not costing double durability from weapons, and dealing self-damage when unarmed
Fixed a rare issue when stepping on the ground to create a footstep at the exact same time you enter a building
Parrying with your hands now plays a unique sound, and fixed the sound made when hitting a wall
Fixed a bug with all movement Skills that gave them negative Experience when moving back
Added sound cue to when you cannot stand up from a crouching stance
Disabled being able to mount characters while inside
Mounting and dismounting now stops all current actions
Fixed bug where leaving a house would play the dungeon gate sound effect instead
Fixed a bug that caused ranged weapons to use the Shielding Perk instead of the Two-handing one for Defend-Kicks
Nerfed Dress To Impress, again
Severely optimized multiple effect ticks when passing time (most notable on passing a year after ending F)
Fixed out of order potion ids causing the Fillup effect to use the wrong one
Fixed a bug with non-two-handed weapons having lower enchantment power
Added Console Commands
Added Re-Generate World button to title Screen
Better code to check if Light Sources are lit or not based on position, water and fuel
Fixed bug where the boss room is permanently locked if you die to it
Fixed bug with lamps' expiration time not synching with their fuel, and added safety nets
Torches, like Lamps, can now stack, even if their fuel isn't he exact same
Other minor fixes and adjustments
Some of the content introduced in updates won't show up in your game world, or at least won't be readily available, if it was generated before the update. They should not corrupt world files, but if they do, please report it!
Thank you for your suggestions and bug reports! Please let me know what you think of this update and if you ran into any issues.
Changed files in this update