18 July 2025 Build 19280204 Edited 19 July 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As chosen by the Update Poll, and still on schedule, the first part of the Flora Update is complete. It focuses mostly on addressing more of the major issues reported by our community, specially crashes and other physics bugs. Of course, it also comes with all new gather spots, such as new, twisty savannah trees, ored rocks, mounds of sand (and glass), and most importantly: Glowshrooms!

CHANGELOG

  • Glowshrooms!

  • New Branched Tree, for the Savannah!

  • Rocks and Boulders now have their Ores, if any, embedded in them

  • Fixed positioning of Wheat and Carbon grasses

  • Lv1 Rocks/Boulders (without ores) now have a 50% chance of generating anywhere

  • Improved Ground Leveller to ignore GatherSpots (grasses can spawn below trees)

  • Fixed pressing the E or Q keys when typing the name of a created spell or enchanted equipment finishing the process

  • Added Virtual Keyboard for gamepads, from Character Creation, to Spell Creation and Equipment Enchantment naming

  • Fixed other workstation types being active while only one is being used

  • Greatly improved what item gets re-selected when doing Inventory actions

  • Fixed negative Body Ailments (resistance) not showing up properly in the Status menu

  • Added higher and lower limits (negative for resistance) to Ailments, based on your respective Body/Mind Resistance. Mostly for limiting Cure Body/Mind Enchantments

  • Spread the new Jump Or Not path-avoidance code from NPCs to Animals and Monsters

  • Increased the upper limits of the physics engine before it just kills itself or crashes the game

  • Fixed more needlessly expensive transparency mode for plant materials

  • Renamed Empty Bottles to just Bottles, made them a level 3 item, changed their damage type to Smashing, and made their price 5 coins

  • Added new Glass Shards material item, to make bottles!

  • Added new Sand material item, to make glass!

  • Made all Bottle-based items create Glass Shards on destruction

  • Added Crafting recipes for the new sand and glass, using the Furnace

  • Added sand and glass to Peasantry Digging Perk's random finds, and Crates

  • Added Mound Gather Spots, for now found in the Desert Biome to get sand and sometimes glass!

  • Adjusted the Underwater filter to cover closer meshes, like your own limbs and chest

  • Made Repairing and Upgrading items give more Crafting and Smithing XP based on their level

  • Nerfed Disposition gain from feeding animals, once more

  • Fixed bug with loading a save with a non-animal/npc character in your party

  • Fixed craft tables being duplicated in dungeons

  • Further improving characters leaving houses without pilling up

  • Fixed minor issue that might've been causing falling through the overworld

  • Manual LOD with fake, inactive "Paper" GatherSpots

  • Optimized GatherSpot Texture Materials

  • Optimized Effects ticking, specially for Devil Spire Falling's One Year Later

  • Previous Devil Spire will only be destroyed if a new one was generated successfully

  • New Rock and Boulder destruction sound effect

  • Increased the amount of gems needed to create spells to 5, and to enchant equipment depending on their slot->power

  • Fixed a bug with showing the current enchantment of an equipment in Enchanting

  • Disabled Regen effects (HP, MP and SP) from Enchanting

  • Removed MP Regen from the Spell effects table, and thus from Creation and Enchantment

  • Fixed a bug with Upgrading that allowed you to keep upgrading an equipment past the max level, with no effect

  • Added extra info to Upgrading when it rejects a selected item

  • Changed the way subattribute bonuses (like from Accessories) show up, now displaying the exact value changed

  • Fixed last item of know effects list not showing up if scroll is active, and that list's borders

  • Added hints to when NPCs don't know where a character is

  • You can now correctly strip equipment from K.O.d NPCs

  • Fixed the Aiming subattribute not perfecting your Aim at its maximum value

  • Fixed hitting objects not costing double durability from weapons, and dealing self-damage when unarmed

  • Fixed a rare issue when stepping on the ground to create a footstep at the exact same time you enter a building

  • Parrying with your hands now plays a unique sound, and fixed the sound made when hitting a wall

  • Fixed a bug with all movement Skills that gave them negative Experience when moving back

  • Added sound cue to when you cannot stand up from a crouching stance

  • Disabled being able to mount characters while inside

  • Mounting and dismounting now stops all current actions

  • Fixed bug where leaving a house would play the dungeon gate sound effect instead

  • Fixed a bug that caused ranged weapons to use the Shielding Perk instead of the Two-handing one for Defend-Kicks

  • Nerfed Dress To Impress, again

  • Severely optimized multiple effect ticks when passing time (most notable on passing a year after ending F)

  • Fixed out of order potion ids causing the Fillup effect to use the wrong one

  • Fixed a bug with non-two-handed weapons having lower enchantment power

  • Added Console Commands

  • Added Re-Generate World button to title Screen

  • Better code to check if Light Sources are lit or not based on position, water and fuel

  • Fixed bug where the boss room is permanently locked if you die to it

  • Fixed bug with lamps' expiration time not synching with their fuel, and added safety nets

  • Torches, like Lamps, can now stack, even if their fuel isn't he exact same

  • Other minor fixes and adjustments

Some of the content introduced in updates won't show up in your game world, or at least won't be readily available, if it was generated before the update. They should not corrupt world files, but if they do, please report it!

Thank you for your suggestions and bug reports! Please let me know what you think of this update and if you ran into any issues.

Changed files in this update

