As chosen by the Update Poll, and still on schedule, the first part of the Flora Update is complete. It focuses mostly on addressing more of the major issues reported by our community, specially crashes and other physics bugs. Of course, it also comes with all new gather spots, such as new, twisty savannah trees, ored rocks, mounds of sand (and glass), and most importantly: Glowshrooms!

CHANGELOG

Glowshrooms!

New Branched Tree, for the Savannah!

Rocks and Boulders now have their Ores, if any, embedded in them

Fixed positioning of Wheat and Carbon grasses

Lv1 Rocks/Boulders (without ores) now have a 50% chance of generating anywhere

Improved Ground Leveller to ignore GatherSpots (grasses can spawn below trees)

Fixed pressing the E or Q keys when typing the name of a created spell or enchanted equipment finishing the process

Added Virtual Keyboard for gamepads, from Character Creation, to Spell Creation and Equipment Enchantment naming

Fixed other workstation types being active while only one is being used

Greatly improved what item gets re-selected when doing Inventory actions

Fixed negative Body Ailments (resistance) not showing up properly in the Status menu

Added higher and lower limits (negative for resistance) to Ailments, based on your respective Body/Mind Resistance. Mostly for limiting Cure Body/Mind Enchantments

Spread the new Jump Or Not path-avoidance code from NPCs to Animals and Monsters

Increased the upper limits of the physics engine before it just kills itself or crashes the game

Fixed more needlessly expensive transparency mode for plant materials

Renamed Empty Bottles to just Bottles, made them a level 3 item, changed their damage type to Smashing, and made their price 5 coins

Added new Glass Shards material item, to make bottles!

Added new Sand material item, to make glass!

Made all Bottle-based items create Glass Shards on destruction

Added Crafting recipes for the new sand and glass, using the Furnace

Added sand and glass to Peasantry Digging Perk's random finds, and Crates

Added Mound Gather Spots, for now found in the Desert Biome to get sand and sometimes glass!

Adjusted the Underwater filter to cover closer meshes, like your own limbs and chest

Made Repairing and Upgrading items give more Crafting and Smithing XP based on their level

Nerfed Disposition gain from feeding animals, once more

Fixed bug with loading a save with a non-animal/npc character in your party

Fixed craft tables being duplicated in dungeons

Further improving characters leaving houses without pilling up

Fixed minor issue that might've been causing falling through the overworld

Manual LOD with fake, inactive "Paper" GatherSpots

Optimized GatherSpot Texture Materials

Optimized Effects ticking, specially for Devil Spire Falling's One Year Later

Previous Devil Spire will only be destroyed if a new one was generated successfully

New Rock and Boulder destruction sound effect

Increased the amount of gems needed to create spells to 5, and to enchant equipment depending on their slot->power

Fixed a bug with showing the current enchantment of an equipment in Enchanting

Disabled Regen effects (HP, MP and SP) from Enchanting

Removed MP Regen from the Spell effects table, and thus from Creation and Enchantment

Fixed a bug with Upgrading that allowed you to keep upgrading an equipment past the max level, with no effect

Added extra info to Upgrading when it rejects a selected item

Changed the way subattribute bonuses (like from Accessories) show up, now displaying the exact value changed

Fixed last item of know effects list not showing up if scroll is active, and that list's borders

Added hints to when NPCs don't know where a character is

You can now correctly strip equipment from K.O.d NPCs

Fixed the Aiming subattribute not perfecting your Aim at its maximum value

Fixed hitting objects not costing double durability from weapons, and dealing self-damage when unarmed

Fixed a rare issue when stepping on the ground to create a footstep at the exact same time you enter a building

Parrying with your hands now plays a unique sound, and fixed the sound made when hitting a wall

Fixed a bug with all movement Skills that gave them negative Experience when moving back

Added sound cue to when you cannot stand up from a crouching stance

Disabled being able to mount characters while inside

Mounting and dismounting now stops all current actions

Fixed bug where leaving a house would play the dungeon gate sound effect instead

Fixed a bug that caused ranged weapons to use the Shielding Perk instead of the Two-handing one for Defend-Kicks

Nerfed Dress To Impress, again

Severely optimized multiple effect ticks when passing time (most notable on passing a year after ending F)

Fixed out of order potion ids causing the Fillup effect to use the wrong one

Fixed a bug with non-two-handed weapons having lower enchantment power

Added Console Commands

Added Re-Generate World button to title Screen

Better code to check if Light Sources are lit or not based on position, water and fuel

Fixed bug where the boss room is permanently locked if you die to it

Fixed bug with lamps' expiration time not synching with their fuel, and added safety nets

Torches, like Lamps, can now stack, even if their fuel isn't he exact same