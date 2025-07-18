That's another update out for the full game. I've stopped posting game news about every update as we approach our Early Access, as I don't want to spam too much, and they're coming thick and fast. If you want full patch notes, you can find them on our Discord or in-game, but below are some highlights.

Comparison Tooltip Fix

When comparing items, you should now find the comparison tooltip to be much more functional and obvious as to which direction it is comparing. No matter what you mouse over, it'll always compare the item you're hovering over to the ones you currently have equipped in those slots.

This makes for some lengthy tooltips as you get higher level, but they should be much more useful.

Quick Sell Toggle

When quick selling items, you now get some handy checkboxes as tooltips in case you want to exclude anything from the list. You can also now favourite items more quickly by hitting the F key when they're selected, and this will exclude them from quick selling entirely.

Translations

Our translators have been hard a work with 子辰spenda and HAKIMODO bringing both the Simplified Chinese and Polish up to fully human translated.

It bears repeating that all languages will be fully human-translated before we exit Early Access, and I'll be doing what I can to keep them as playable as possible as we add new content.

Demo Removal

We're just 10 days out from the Early Access launch! To stay focused on making the best version of the game possible, the demo will be coming down from the store soon and won’t be updated on other platforms for now. Don’t worry though, it'll be back sometime after launch.

Below are the more important highlights of the last 5 updates. You can see full details in-game.

Abridged Patch Notes

New Features / Content

• Comparison tooltips now compare to all your equipped items, not the display item.

• Simplified Chinese has been fully translated by 子辰spenda.

• Polish translations updated again by HAKIMODO.

• Quick sell now shows more details and allows individual toggling of items.

• Added 3 x new hidden achievements.

Balance Changes

• Rescue waves now arrive at set distances from the friendly ship to avoid loss by bad luck.

• Halved the rate at which most rescue encounters spawn.

• Rescue ships will now try to slowly stay near the player.

• Reduced frequency of Warzones in all sectors by -25%.

• Added some shorter Warzones with only 2 waves.

• Reduced enemy Shadow Blights now Leech Guns from 4 down to 2.

• Reduced damage of enemy Shadow Blights Stringer Missiles by 72%.

Quality of Life / Accessibility

• Added new setting 'Background Darkness' if you struggle to see the action.

• When replacing modifiers, equipment without any valid options for transfer is now dimmed.

• Binding added for favourite toggle. Defaults to F for keyboard, left stick button for controller.

• French, German and Polish language passes complete fixing text placement and length.

• New setting added on Steamdeck to disable the native keyboard for text input.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed issue where tooltips would not show on laptops with touchscreens.

• Fixed bug that was stopping required level modifiers from spawning on items.

• Mission received dialog now correctly plays when entering a new faction's space.

• Audio sources will no longer be incorrectly removed when the limit is reached.

• Bindings now display correctly on the pause menu in Asian languages.