28 July 2025 Build 19280080 Edited 28 July 2025 – 16:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi!

We've pushed some fixes to the main branch of MIRO. It fixes the following:
- Improvements to CPU usage while generating structures (This should decrease stuttering while travelling)
- Fixed issue with small pickups
- Fixed small issue with AI pathfinding inside buildings

As always, let me know if you run into any issues!

Thanks

