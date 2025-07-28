Hi!
We've pushed some fixes to the main branch of MIRO. It fixes the following:
- Improvements to CPU usage while generating structures (This should decrease stuttering while travelling)
- Fixed issue with small pickups
- Fixed small issue with AI pathfinding inside buildings
As always, let me know if you run into any issues!
Thanks
MIRO 1.1.8
