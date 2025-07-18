New Map: Park

-Full 18 hole course with short and long layouts. Made with the TechDisc version of the game in mind, this course features reachable hole distances with little elevation. It will test your shot execution and putting

New Manufacturer: Gateway

-Added three new disc options from gateway to collect in-game, the Wizard, Element and Realm

-I also have a limited amount of Perfect Round Disc Golf Wizards available if anyone wants. DM me on Discord if interested and I can get some shipped to you