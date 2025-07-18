 Skip to content
Major 18 July 2025 Build 19280072 Edited 19 July 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
New Map: Park

-Full 18 hole course with short and long layouts. Made with the TechDisc version of the game in mind, this course features reachable hole distances with little elevation. It will test your shot execution and putting

New Manufacturer: Gateway

-Added three new disc options from gateway to collect in-game, the Wizard, Element and Realm

-I also have a limited amount of Perfect Round Disc Golf Wizards available if anyone wants. DM me on Discord if interested and I can get some shipped to you

Changed files in this update

Windows Perfect Round Disc Golf Content Depot 1029571
  • Loading history…
Linux Perfect Round Disc Golf Depot Linux Depot 1029573
  • Loading history…
