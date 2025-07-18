Minor update with some bug and typo fixes including:

Possible fix to skill books not populating for some characters

Text scaling issues for long mission text

Some trend descriptions referenced incorrect stations

Please note, this update briefly had an issue if downloaded from Steam immediately after it was uploaded. If you're running into a fatal error dialogue about a failure to load mono, please try updating the game again (you can force steam to find the full update by closing steam and launching it again). Sorry about that!

Thanks!

-Lemonpepper Fine