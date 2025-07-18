 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19280049 Edited 18 July 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Minor update with some bug and typo fixes including:

  • Possible fix to skill books not populating for some characters

  • Text scaling issues for long mission text

  • Some trend descriptions referenced incorrect stations

Please note, this update briefly had an issue if downloaded from Steam immediately after it was uploaded. If you're running into a fatal error dialogue about a failure to load mono, please try updating the game again (you can force steam to find the full update by closing steam and launching it again). Sorry about that!

Thanks!

-Lemonpepper Fine

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2333931
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link