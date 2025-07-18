Hi everyone!

I will be hosting a playtest for Stellar Archipelago starting today and lasting for the next two weeks. The playtest will end on August 1st. If you want to test out the current state of the game, make sure you join before then!

You can access the playtest on the Steam store page.

Everything in the game is subject to change and improvements will be made before launch. This playtest is mainly focused on the overall flow and feeling of the game.

Your voice can be heard and you can help change the trajectory of the game here: https://forms.gle/pY9iQaKtvosHFiat7

I hope you enjoy Stellar Archipelago!

-Gogodinosaur (Jake)