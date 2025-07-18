 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19280015 Edited 18 July 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

I will be hosting a playtest for Stellar Archipelago starting today and lasting for the next two weeks. The playtest will end on August 1st. If you want to test out the current state of the game, make sure you join before then!

You can access the playtest on the Steam store page.

Everything in the game is subject to change and improvements will be made before launch. This playtest is mainly focused on the overall flow and feeling of the game.

Your voice can be heard and you can help change the trajectory of the game here: https://forms.gle/pY9iQaKtvosHFiat7

I hope you enjoy Stellar Archipelago!

-Gogodinosaur (Jake)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3312841
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link