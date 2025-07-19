Floodlight now has full controller support!

Now available in the game:

- Play the game from start to finish using only a controller

- Rebind controller buttons

- Choose between PlayStation/Xbox buttons displayed on screen in the Options menu > Controls > Gamepad > Gamepad Type

Note: If you encounter any issues with the camera stuttering, or the keyboard being detected when pressing a gamepad button, you can also switch on Force Gamepad Only which will turn off keyboard and mouse usage until the option is turned off again (or the controller is disconnected). This option is only available when there's a controller already connected.

And if you encounter any other issues, do post in the forums or let me know so I can get right on fixing it, and thank you so much for playing!