Hi there!

The playtest is going fantastically – over 250 players joined in just one day! I’ll be sharing a full post about it soon, but for now…

Here’s a small hotfix patch with a few important improvements and bug fixes.

One of the most common bits of feedback I received was that dragging cards onto fields felt a bit tedious. So, I’ve added the ability to select cards and fields by simply clicking – it should feel more intuitive and familiar now. Don’t worry, dragging still works too!

🛠️ Bug Fixes & Improvements

⭐️ You can now select and use cards by clicking on them, not just by dragging. This should feel more familiar, similar to how it works in other deckbuilders. This feature will be extended to gamepads and keyboard controls in future updates as an option.

Added tooltip hints to the Sprinkler and Tomato cards, indicating that they remain on the level until it ends.

Fixed a rare fatal error when launching the game with corrupted save files. Save data now includes additional safety checks to better handle file corruption.

Fixed extra rewards from early tax payments not scaling properly.

Fixed free rerolls being unavailable when the player had no gems for a regular reroll.

Next week, I will be working on some balance changes too.

Have a great weekend,

– Piotrek