🛍 Update Notes – “Less Laziness, More Profit” Edition

Dear Mall Managers,

We’ve been digging through old saves, pumping your cashiers full of energy drinks, and giving the electronics store a much-needed boost. Here’s what’s new:

🧯Major Fixes:

Unclickable Boxes in Old Saves: Ever shouted “Why can’t I pick this up?!” at your screen? Same here. Now you can. Click = pickup.

🛠 Gameplay Improvements:

Bigger Starting Balance: More cash in your pocket right from the start. Spend wisely—or recklessly. Your call.

Shoppers Are Hungrier to Buy: We tweaked their spending mood a bit. Stock up, they’re coming.

Less Lazy Cashiers: They still grumble, but they’re a bit more like real employees now. That’s progress.

Earlier Cashier Unlock: No more waiting forever for help. You can hire sooner and stress less.

Electronics Store Tweaks: Small adjustments to make it run faster and earn better profits. Zzzzap! 💸

🔧 Tiny Balance Tweaks

Minor tuning behind the scenes. You might not notice it—but your mall definitely will.

If chaos breaks loose (digitally), let us know. We’re watching.

Happy managing,

– The Mall Manager Simulator Dev Team