From legendary hardcore icons to some of the most fearless figures to ever step in the ring, the Fearless Pack* is out now in WWE 2K25! Delivering a no-holds-barred mix of unpredictability, power, and style, the latest DLC offers five fierce new playable characters ready to raise hell in the ring.



The pack introduces 5 new playable characters, each bringing their own brand of fearless intensity to the squared circle:

Penta

Jordynne Grace

Bull Nakano

New Jack

Prime Bottle (featuring KSI)

Each playable character brings their own brand of fearless intensity to WWE 2K25 - from Penta’s high-flying arsenal to Jordynne Grace’s raw strength and athleticism. With that, this DLC features over 60 new moves and taunts. Players will be able to use Jordynne Grace’s Juggernaut Driver, Penta’s The Sacrifice, New Jack’s expertise with weapons (including character specific taunts made just for New Jack), and more.

With New Jack, we’ve also added his unique entrance with him carrying a trash can full of weapons. This will be viewable when playing any 1-On-1 No DQ match and his entrance theme will also play throughout the match.

On top of the Fearless Pack, we have a slate of content coming up in MyFACTION** for players to sink their teeth into.

Just last week, we released Superstar Super Pack S2 which includes 9 of your favorite Persona cards from previous pack releases. Additionally, for all of the Mattel fans out there, jump into the Evolution Rushmore event in MyFACTION which runs through August 18th to earn a Diamond Mattel Elite Jade Cargill Persona card.

You know the drill, with a new DLC, comes a brand-new locker code***. To celebrate the release of the Fearless Pack, make sure you redeem the code below for a few rewards.



And for those of you who own the WrestleMania 41 Pack, surprise! The alt attires for Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, plus Aleister Black, as the bonus character are also available with the latest patch and with the launch of WWE 2K25 on Nintendo Switch 2.

*Fearless Pack is available for standalone purchase and is already included with the WWE 2K25 Season Pass and Ringside Pass.

**Online play including MyFACTION requires an internet connection and 2K Account. Console online play requires a separate paid subscription. Terms apply.

***Locker code must be redeemed by August 1, 2025, 9 a.m. PT. 2K Account and WWE 2K25 required. One per 2K Account. Terms apply.





