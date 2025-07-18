

He sees everything. He controls everything. Outsmart puzzles, dodge magical traps, and outplay your friends!

Walk through walls that lie to you.



Challenge dragons that guard more than gold.



Face the All-Seeing Wizard and see if you can escape with the puzzle piece in one piece!

Wizard’s Wacky World is chaotic, enchanted, and sometimes scary.



The Wizard is always watching.

Patch Notes – Upcoming Update Head Bob Toggle: Head bobbing is now optional and can be enabled or disabled in the settings menu. Audio Improvements: Various sound issues have been resolved for a smoother audio experience. Gameplay Balancing: Adjustments have been made to improve overall game balance and fairness. Cleaner Ragdoll Physics: Ragdoll meshes have been refined. Bug Fixes: Numerous bugs have been squashed to enhance stability and performance.











