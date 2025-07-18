 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19279651 Edited 18 July 2025 – 21:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes: Critical Fixes & Improvements
Based on player feedback, we've urgently addressed several progression-blocking issues.

This update includes:

1.Fixed unskippable cutscenes in the Hour of the Dog boss sequence.

2.Resolved progression halt in the tutorial when Spirit Elixirs were depleted.

3.Fixed tutorial softlock if Chain Invocation (Q Skill) was activated prematurely.

4.Addressed missing controller icons when no controller type was preset.

5.Patched issue where pausing disrupted Boss behavior patterns.

6.Added prominent VFX cues above "The Shadow" before the final battle.

7.Fixed dialogue breaks during interactions with the Wheel of Destiny and The Shadow.

8.Reworked Spirit Form of Insight's Phase 2 mechanics:
#Charge Attack no longer knocks down players
#Allows Blade Clash counterattacks against follow-up strikes

Other reported issues are logged and will be addressed in ongoing updates.
Thank you for playing and sharing your feedback!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3478591
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link