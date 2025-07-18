Patch Notes: Critical Fixes & Improvements

Based on player feedback, we've urgently addressed several progression-blocking issues.



This update includes:



1.Fixed unskippable cutscenes in the Hour of the Dog boss sequence.



2.Resolved progression halt in the tutorial when Spirit Elixirs were depleted.



3.Fixed tutorial softlock if Chain Invocation (Q Skill) was activated prematurely.



4.Addressed missing controller icons when no controller type was preset.



5.Patched issue where pausing disrupted Boss behavior patterns.



6.Added prominent VFX cues above "The Shadow" before the final battle.



7.Fixed dialogue breaks during interactions with the Wheel of Destiny and The Shadow.



8.Reworked Spirit Form of Insight's Phase 2 mechanics:

#Charge Attack no longer knocks down players

#Allows Blade Clash counterattacks against follow-up strikes



Other reported issues are logged and will be addressed in ongoing updates.

Thank you for playing and sharing your feedback!