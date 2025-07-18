Fixed a bug in Meiling's event: if it occurred before the NPC Merchant appeared, the poetry book could not be purchased.
Fixed a bug where interacting with a social app post before the active objective took place would prevent it from working.
Fixed a bug with Meiling's event where images appeared white.
Fixed a bug where the displayed selling price of an item was not synchronized with its actual selling value.
Enabled quantity input when buying and selling items.
We've swiftly addressed several unusual bugs that were affecting the user experience. Our team will continue to monitor closely to provide support as soon as possible ːWeWillDoItː
Patch Note 1.0.3:
