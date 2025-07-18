 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19279582 Edited 18 July 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug in Meiling's event: if it occurred before the NPC Merchant appeared, the poetry book could not be purchased.

  • Fixed a bug where interacting with a social app post before the active objective took place would prevent it from working.

  • Fixed a bug with Meiling's event where images appeared white.

  • Fixed a bug where the displayed selling price of an item was not synchronized with its actual selling value.

  • Enabled quantity input when buying and selling items.

    We've swiftly addressed several unusual bugs that were affecting the user experience. Our team will continue to monitor closely to provide support as soon as possible ːWeWillDoItː

Changed files in this update

Depot 3149981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link