- Added 12 new hairstyles.
- Added 5 new facial hair styles.
- Added injury mask face accessory.
- Fixed issues related to stats not being counted correctly.
- Fixed foul advantages getting match stuck occasionally.
- Added failsafe for ball being placed and rolling away.
- Fixed server crashing and black screen then ranked ban for all.
- Fixed changing keybinds sometimes not removing previous keybinds.
- Fixed reconnect popup showing when using the exit button at end of match.
- Ball Halo, Removed black outline so it doesnt look square at a distance.
- Fixed a bug where you get a penalty instead of a foul sometimes.
Changed files in this update