18 July 2025 Build 19279542
- Added 12 new hairstyles.

- Added 5 new facial hair styles.

- Added injury mask face accessory.

- Fixed issues related to stats not being counted correctly.

- Fixed foul advantages getting match stuck occasionally.

- Added failsafe for ball being placed and rolling away.

- Fixed server crashing and black screen then ranked ban for all.

- Fixed changing keybinds sometimes not removing previous keybinds.

- Fixed reconnect popup showing when using the exit button at end of match.

- Ball Halo, Removed black outline so it doesnt look square at a distance.

- Fixed a bug where you get a penalty instead of a foul sometimes.

