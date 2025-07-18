 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19279536 Edited 18 July 2025 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed pearls switching issues
  • Fixed a bug with multi-archive string data

*We can see the comments in the discussion area, but I don't know why I can't reply it, if you need reply, you can @me in the discord

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2059211
