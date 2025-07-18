This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Space Impossible V1.0 Pre-Release 2 is now available. Reminder what this means: As we gear up for the official Space Impossible 1.0 release, we are done with BETAs, and instead proceeding with rolling Pre-Releases as additional content, gameplay tweaks and fixes roll out at an increased rate compared to the ALPHA and BETA release schedule.



Update Notes





Pre-Release 2 adds two new Star System Problems. One of the problems, "Planet Destroying for Profit" require the player help a system with diminishing resources execute on a plan to acquire more mining resources. The other, "Local Assaults" tasks the player to help in investigating and ultimately putting a stop to a series of mysterious attacks occurring within the system.

There are also a number of changes and fixes, many related to Problems. Already available, Pre-Release 1.1, incase you missed it, had a number of more fixes, several of them critical, and was released before PR2 was ready.



How To Access



If you would like to check out this pre-release build all the usual things apply, it will have problems (some of which we know about) and universes created may not be compatible with the final release. Let us know your thoughts via the forums or on our discord.



If you still wish to give it a try check out all the changes and details here : https://steamcommunity.com/app/416240/discussions/36/598532381694168920/

and how to access it here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/416240/discussions/36/596277840826153665/





Details

NOTE: Changes marked with 📡 were inspired by feedback or bugs found by the community!

Additions

Added two new Star System Problems, "Local Assaults" and "Planet Destroying for Profit"

Added new enhancements to accompany the problems

Changes

On exiting a region, player will now always spawn near source region instead of at the system's star if an otherwise ideal position is not found. This is changed since regions have not had collision for a while now, and it feels better to be moved less distance.

Star System Region UI circles can now scale visually, allowing better visibility at different levels of zooming

The command /removeregion can now be done when inside a region, as long the targeted region does not have a player inside.

AI, when fleeing, will no longer be classed as "in battle" as far as Problems and Conflicts are concerned

📡Problems currency rewards are no longer hardcoded. They now are scaled relative to level as well.

Railgun puff particles should behave more correctly when the shooter rotates.

📡If you enter an "Ambush" Distress call, but are friendly with the ambusher, there is a chance a "victim" trader vessel will spawn

Fixes

📡Fixed Level 3 Large Building Yard missing a reactor which resulted in the top assembler being unpowered.

📡Fixed an issue with opening inventories while in a suit when playing with a game controller.

📡Fixed weapon duration modifications not working correctly. Weapons no longer have to be re-slotted to be effected by enhancements.

Fixed command tab completion. It was not always properly looping when total list was larger than displayed list.

Fixed dynamic spawning rules for Star System Problems to have a higher weight to encourage better spawning over normal system spawning. This should reduce some waiting needed when looking for Problem specific fleets, distress calls and similar regions.

Fixed Solar Upheaval Problem's platforms to no longer hail the player

Fixed a possible exception with AI targeting when fleeing

Fixed temp enhancements with infinite duration to work correctly.

Fixed a tractor-state issue that could cause janky behavior when tractoring an objective into a target area

Fixed several issues with region mutation.

📡Fixed missing Druminence text entry for the Eugenics Problem

📡Fixed Gate Bosses using wrong dialogue when hailed.

📡Fixed an issue where entering wormholes just so could result in not being ejected on the other side, leading to getting caught in a wormhole loop





