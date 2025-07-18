We’ve rolled out a small but meaningful patch focused on improving stability and overall quality of life.

It includes a few targeted tweaks to character behavior and fixes for some annoying bugs.

Thanks for all your reports and feedback — they really help us make the game better!

Fixed a bug where builders could keep a resource crate for themselves.

Adjusted the escape activity from a burning house so that characters now flee a bit farther instead of stopping at the doorstep.

Fixed a bug where demolishing a burned-down non-residential building did not remove the negative mood effect on nearby residential buildings.

Characters standing on tiles around a burning building now have a lower chance of getting burned or catching fire compared to those inside.

Fixed a bug where residents could not sleep in their homes while an upgrade to a new level was in progress.

Thanks again for playing and for being part of our community!