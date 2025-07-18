 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19279515 Edited 18 July 2025 – 19:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve rolled out a small but meaningful patch focused on improving stability and overall quality of life.

It includes a few targeted tweaks to character behavior and fixes for some annoying bugs.

Thanks for all your reports and feedback — they really help us make the game better!

  • Fixed a bug where builders could keep a resource crate for themselves.

  • Adjusted the escape activity from a burning house so that characters now flee a bit farther instead of stopping at the doorstep.

  • Fixed a bug where demolishing a burned-down non-residential building did not remove the negative mood effect on nearby residential buildings.

  • Characters standing on tiles around a burning building now have a lower chance of getting burned or catching fire compared to those inside.

  • Fixed a bug where residents could not sleep in their homes while an upgrade to a new level was in progress.

Thanks again for playing and for being part of our community!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1857091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link