Hello everyone, this update introduces a new setting called "World Settings" under the lobby settings.

While creating a lobby you can see a new world icon next to the advanced tab which is a new tab for the World Settings.

The World Settings allow you edit the spawn rate of pickups that appear in the world. You can change the spawn rate of items by using the sliders.

Lowering the value means that the items will have a lower chance of spawning in the world, setting it to zero means that item will not be spawned at all. For example, if you want only rocket launchers to spawn, you can set the spawn rate of all other items to zero and set the rocket launcher's spawn rate to a value greater than zero.

Thank you for playing Mayhemers. If you have any question or feedback you can write in Steam Discussions.