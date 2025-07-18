Super loving the active discussion around QoL and bugs, keep it coming :)
Updates and QoL
* Skip tutorial removed in Demo - People that get confused about not being able to 'finish' the Demo with this skipped isn't worth the option, and fixing that logic in a custom way is a Lot of work unfortunately. May return later.
* Reinstated your cursor grabbing another stack if you ctrl click place a stack
* Levitate should now interact more intuitively with placing structures, entering the research tree, and portal colliders.
* Excavator starts a little faster
* If you saved with an Aura on, it will reactive on load.
* Grippers can be built ontop of other grippers (more of this behavior coming soon)
* Master research set to 500 for ell elements (was 300 for the back half accidentally)
* Trash clears 3x as fast
Bug Fixes
* Fixed even more Power Grid bugs.
* Solar Power will now actually go to 0
* Fixed a visual bug for streamways running into the Planar Portal
* Fixed a variety of bugs around collectors in placement logic and power draw
* Fix for streamway buffers occasionally eating items on load.
* Tooltips for air grippers are now using the correct math, displays are per trail
* Paths and Lights no longer open inventory when clicked
* Shade Collectors work now
