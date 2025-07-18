Super loving the active discussion around QoL and bugs, keep it coming :)



Updates and QoL

* Skip tutorial removed in Demo - People that get confused about not being able to 'finish' the Demo with this skipped isn't worth the option, and fixing that logic in a custom way is a Lot of work unfortunately. May return later.

* Reinstated your cursor grabbing another stack if you ctrl click place a stack

* Levitate should now interact more intuitively with placing structures, entering the research tree, and portal colliders.

* Excavator starts a little faster

* If you saved with an Aura on, it will reactive on load.

* Grippers can be built ontop of other grippers (more of this behavior coming soon)

* Master research set to 500 for ell elements (was 300 for the back half accidentally)

* Trash clears 3x as fast





Bug Fixes

* Fixed even more Power Grid bugs.

* Solar Power will now actually go to 0

* Fixed a visual bug for streamways running into the Planar Portal

* Fixed a variety of bugs around collectors in placement logic and power draw

* Fix for streamway buffers occasionally eating items on load.

* Tooltips for air grippers are now using the correct math, displays are per trail

* Paths and Lights no longer open inventory when clicked

* Shade Collectors work now

