Hi everyone,
In the last update, there was a bug that could leave your players weaker than before when retraining them to their preferred position. This is fixed now! I am sorry for the inconveniences.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update