Everybody likes to put “performance improvements” in their release notes, but I really have done quite a lot of optimization this release, and you're likely to see a meaningful difference.

Better graphics for pits, lasers, diamonds, and slidey blocks, and minor improvements to various other objects.

Some of the items from the secret levels are now available in the Editor after you complete those levels.

The portable remote control item and the deactivated grill are now available in the Editor. To unlock each of these, complete any Level Pit level with that item in it. The deactivated grill is available by right-clicking on a normal grill.

You can now choose your level's appearance and background music from the new "Info" window in the Editor.

Added a bunch of cosmetic floors.

Added some variants of the slippery floor.

You can now place enemies over pits if you like.

The clone machine can now clone almost anything.