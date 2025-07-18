Version 0.6452 Alpha
Localization
■ Added localization for language "czech"
■ Added localization for language "ukrainian"
■ Added localization for language "hungarian"
■ Added more translations for language "dutch"
■ Added more translations for language "finnish"
■ Added more translations for language "french"
■ Added more translations for language "german"
■ Added more translations for language "italien"
■ Added more translations for language "norwegian"
■ Added more translations for language "polish"
■ Added more translations for language "portuguese"
■ Added more translations for language "russian"
■ Added more translations for language "spanish"
■ Added more translations for language "swedish"
■ Added more translations for language "turkish"
Help
■ Added some missing help inputs
■ Added more input help
Inputs
■ Fixed error with can not rebind input to numpad keys
■ Changed input style to bind new key in options
■ Activated gamepad navigation for buy items
■ Activated gamepad navigation for sell items
■ Activated gamepad navigation for sell gold
■ Activated gamepad navigation for gas station
QOL (Quality of Life)
■ Now you can switch from item camera back to character without has current item in focus
Level Design
■ Fixed some reported map issues
Multiplayer
■ Fixed error with can not continue the tutorial for item "metaldetector01" as client
■ Fixed error with sometimes not show attached items at other items after join the game as client
Functionality
■ Added function for vehicle "excavator01" to make smooth terraforming with the back side of shovel
■ Added function for vehicle "excavator02" to make smooth terraforming with the back side of shovel
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with inverted handle for jockey to move up and down for vehicle "trailer01"
■ Fixed error with inverted handle for jockey to move up and down for vehicle "trailer04"
Improvements
■ Improved performance 2/6
■ Improved game size (reduced ~ 300MB)
Work in Progress (WIP)
■ New vehicle system (in progress)
■ Chain System, Forklift, Wheelbarrow, Pushcart
■ Spliter Water and Electric, Solar Panels and Batteries
■ Company System, Paycheck, Buy/Rent Claims and Chat
■ Different Difficulty again, Autosave Slots
Roadmap https://trello.com/b/9BvFjvFQ/gold-hunter-roadmap-early-access
Discord https://discord.gg/goldhunter
We look forward to your bug reports, you can create them directly in the game with "F8".
Thank you for your continued support of Gold Hunter ːsteamhappyː
