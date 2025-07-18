Localization

■ Added localization for language "czech"■ Added localization for language "ukrainian"■ Added localization for language "hungarian"■ Added more translations for language "dutch"■ Added more translations for language "finnish"■ Added more translations for language "french"■ Added more translations for language "german"■ Added more translations for language "italien"■ Added more translations for language "norwegian"■ Added more translations for language "polish"■ Added more translations for language "portuguese"■ Added more translations for language "russian"■ Added more translations for language "spanish"■ Added more translations for language "swedish"■ Added more translations for language "turkish"■ Added some missing help inputs■ Added more input help■ Fixed error with can not rebind input to numpad keys■ Changed input style to bind new key in options■ Activated gamepad navigation for buy items■ Activated gamepad navigation for sell items■ Activated gamepad navigation for sell gold■ Activated gamepad navigation for gas station■ Now you can switch from item camera back to character without has current item in focus■ Fixed some reported map issues■ Fixed error with can not continue the tutorial for item "metaldetector01" as client■ Fixed error with sometimes not show attached items at other items after join the game as client■ Added function for vehicle "excavator01" to make smooth terraforming with the back side of shovel■ Added function for vehicle "excavator02" to make smooth terraforming with the back side of shovel■ Fixed error with inverted handle for jockey to move up and down for vehicle "trailer01"■ Fixed error with inverted handle for jockey to move up and down for vehicle "trailer04"■ Improved performance 2/6■ Improved game size (reduced ~ 300MB)■ New vehicle system (in progress)■ Chain System, Forklift, Wheelbarrow, Pushcart■ Spliter Water and Electric, Solar Panels and Batteries■ Company System, Paycheck, Buy/Rent Claims and Chat■ Different Difficulty again, Autosave Slots