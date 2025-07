English



German



Spanish



French



Italian



Dutch



Polish



Portuguese



Russian



English = "langen"



German = "langde"



Spanish = "langes"



French = "langfr"



Italian = "langit"



Dutch = "langnl"



Polish = "langpl"



Portuguese = "langpt"



Russian = "langru"



As I ported Cogs from the old 2009 engine to Unity, it was too much to get all to old localization files working at the same time.I took some time over the last few weeks to completely overhaul the font rendering system, allowing me to offer Cogs in all these languages!As part of this change, I've moved all font rendering to use signed distance fields (SDF), which should mean crisper, more legible fonts everywhere.If your system doesn't automatically detect the language you prefer to use, I built in some "cheat codes" that you can type from any screen to use your language of choice.See a bad translation? Bad font rendering? Don't hesitate to send bug reports to me at support@lazy8studios.com - Rob