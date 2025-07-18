I took some time over the last few weeks to completely overhaul the font rendering system, allowing me to offer Cogs in all these languages!
- English
- German
- Spanish
- French
- Italian
- Dutch
- Polish
- Portuguese
- Russian
As part of this change, I've moved all font rendering to use signed distance fields (SDF), which should mean crisper, more legible fonts everywhere.
If your system doesn't automatically detect the language you prefer to use, I built in some "cheat codes" that you can type from any screen to use your language of choice.
- English = "langen"
- German = "langde"
- Spanish = "langes"
- French = "langfr"
- Italian = "langit"
- Dutch = "langnl"
- Polish = "langpl"
- Portuguese = "langpt"
- Russian = "langru"
See a bad translation? Bad font rendering? Don't hesitate to send bug reports to me at support@lazy8studios.com.
- Rob
Changed files in this update