18 July 2025 Build 19279247 Edited 18 July 2025 – 20:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Slayers!

We’re thrilled to announce that the Horde Slayer playtest is now open and available for everyone to join - no key or special access required!
Gather your friends, jump into the action, and help us test the game as we continue to improve it together.

Your feedback is incredibly valuable and will help shape the future of Horde Slayer.

Join the playtest now and start slaying!
And if you enjoy the game or want to follow its journey, please add Horde Slayer to your Steam wishlist!
Your support means a lot and helps us a ton as we move forward.

Thank you all, and see you in the horde!

Aero

