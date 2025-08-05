 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19279246
Update notes via Steam Community

Freedoms Greetings Citizens and Helldivers, Release Captain Carlberg here rejuvenated after a Super Earth sanctioned vacation.

Transmission from Super Earth incoming

🌍 Overview

  • Crash Fixes

  • Weapon Fixes

  • Missing DLC and Warbond fix

  • You may now laugh on the ship with full audio

🔧 Fixes

Crash fixes

  • Fix a crash caused by tinkering with weapon customization

  • Fix a crash that could occur when enemies despawned after being killed

  • Fix crash after getting killed by explosions


Weapons Stratagems & Boosters

  • PLAS-45 EPOCH: Improved spread

    • Decreased by 75% to improve the weapons accuracy

  • The Laser turret now displays correct heat build up

  • The LIFT-182 Warp Pack FX no longer shows when in first person mode

  • Disabled LIFT-182 Warp Pack fields around shuttles, preventing any Helldiver escapees. You are done, it is time to go home

  • Fix desync between clients when using the LIFT-182 Warp Pack to get out of a vehicle

  • Fixed issue with the AR-32 PACIFIER being unable to fire for a second after reloading

Enemies

  • Fixes for enemy navigation in cities where they could not traverse certain areas

Miscellaneous Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where some players were unable to access items tied to their DLC or Warbonds

  • Fix for some emotes snapping the Helldiver torso when standing near a hellpod drop

  • Fix for Manic Laughter emote not triggering sound on ship

Known Issues

