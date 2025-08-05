Freedoms Greetings Citizens and Helldivers, Release Captain Carlberg here rejuvenated after a Super Earth sanctioned vacation.

Transmission from Super Earth incoming

You may now laugh on the ship with full audio

Crash fixes

Fix crash after getting killed by explosions

Fix a crash that could occur when enemies despawned after being killed

Fix a crash caused by tinkering with weapon customization

Weapons Stratagems & Boosters

PLAS-45 EPOCH: Improved spread Decreased by 75% to improve the weapons accuracy

The Laser turret now displays correct heat build up

The LIFT-182 Warp Pack FX no longer shows when in first person mode

Disabled LIFT-182 Warp Pack fields around shuttles, preventing any Helldiver escapees. You are done, it is time to go home

Fix desync between clients when using the LIFT-182 Warp Pack to get out of a vehicle