Freedoms Greetings Citizens and Helldivers, Release Captain Carlberg here rejuvenated after a Super Earth sanctioned vacation.
🌍 Overview
Crash Fixes
Weapon Fixes
Missing DLC and Warbond fix
You may now laugh on the ship with full audio
🔧 Fixes
Crash fixes
Fix a crash caused by tinkering with weapon customization
Fix a crash that could occur when enemies despawned after being killed
Fix crash after getting killed by explosions
Weapons Stratagems & Boosters
PLAS-45 EPOCH: Improved spread
Decreased by 75% to improve the weapons accuracy
The Laser turret now displays correct heat build up
The LIFT-182 Warp Pack FX no longer shows when in first person mode
Disabled LIFT-182 Warp Pack fields around shuttles, preventing any Helldiver escapees. You are done, it is time to go home
Fix desync between clients when using the LIFT-182 Warp Pack to get out of a vehicle
Fixed issue with the AR-32 PACIFIER being unable to fire for a second after reloading
Enemies
Fixes for enemy navigation in cities where they could not traverse certain areas
Miscellaneous Fixes
Fixed an issue where some players were unable to access items tied to their DLC or Warbonds
Fix for some emotes snapping the Helldiver torso when standing near a hellpod drop
Fix for Manic Laughter emote not triggering sound on ship
