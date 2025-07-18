Bonjour!

Another update for you this week, addressing some more feedback I've gotten and adding a few things. Here are the main highlights.

First off, Seconds Till Destruction is now translated into French, courtesy of Penelope "J.Mad" Wintringer! Now more people will be able to experience the joys of blowing up in 6 seconds.

(Note: One of the new features hasn't been fully translated yet, since I added it on short notice and didn't want to delay the patch for it. It should be translated soon!)

It's Seconds Till Destruction! But in French!

Next up, I've done some tweaks to the Mutator Roulette HUD elements.

The description that pops up in-between rooms now appears slightly faster and stays on screen slightly longer, which will hopefully give you a bit more time to read the description.

Of course, I know reading a wall of text in a fast-paced game isn't ideal, so I also added a HUD element showing the currently active mutator. Most of the names should be self-explanatory.

The Big Bullets mutator makes bullets bigger, I think.

Finally, I've added a brand new Accessibility option called "Hold To Fire". Instead of having to repeatedly press the fire button for semi-auto weapons, you can just hold the button down. If you find it difficult to button mash or don't want to torture your mouse, give it a shot!

You can find it at the bottom of the Accessibility Options!

On to the rest of the patch notes!

Size: 4.8 MB

Balancing & Tweaks

Sawblade Launcher

Increased projectile lifetime to 3s (from 2.5s).

This should make the Sawblade Launcher more reliable in open rooms with less opportunities for the projectiles to ricochet. As for smaller rooms, have fun.

Crossbow

Slightly reduced projectile length.

This is technically a nerf, but this was mostly intended to prevent weird edge cases with collision. The previous length made it possible to graze enemies at weird angles, and it also prevented it from working properly with the Ricochet Rounds mutator.

Dash Slow-Mo (Mutator)

Increased default Slow-mo Time to 0.4s (from 0.25s)

Mutator Roulette uses the default values for mutators with adjustable options, so this will make it more noticeable. The previous duration was too short to do much with it.

Ricochet Rounds (Mutator)

Increased Additional Ricochets cap to 10 (from 5).

More ricochets are fun. I waive any responsibility if you blow up your computer with this.

Additions

Updated the localization files.

Added a French localization courtesy of Penelope "J.Mad" Wintringer.

Added a new HUD element to Mutator Roulette that shows the currently active mutator.

The mutator description in Mutator Roulette now stays on screen slightly longer and appears slightly sooner.

Added the "Hold To Fire" accessibility option. It allows you to hold the fire button to shoot semi-auto weapons.

You can now rotate your character during the "warp-in" animation. This also fixes an annoying bug when trying to shoot at the start of a floor.

Fixes

Fixed the "2valves" and "pillars" rooms not being symmetrical. (Literally unplayable.)

Fixed the "wing", "diamond", and "rocketship" rooms having bad enemy spawns, causing enemies to get stuck spinning in place. (If you spot any more spinning guys, please report them. They must be stopped.)

Fixed the Mutator Roulette HUD animation still playing while paused.

Fixed the "Game Over" screen not staying centered at really weird vertical resolutions.

Fixed the "Game Over" background not fully covering the screen.

As always, thank you for playing the game!

Zdann