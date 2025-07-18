 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19279223 Edited 18 July 2025 – 20:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- fixed a bug where getting shoved while holding the cart allowed you to keep holding it after finishing ragdoll
- fixed a bug where you could pick up inserts from cabinets while sitting down
- fixed a bug where you could grab the cart while sitting down
- fixed a bug where ragdolling while parachuting could cause you to regain control too early and enable dash
- fixed a bug where interacting with something and then looking away allowed you to continue to interact with that thing

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3582612
