- fixed a bug where getting shoved while holding the cart allowed you to keep holding it after finishing ragdoll

- fixed a bug where you could pick up inserts from cabinets while sitting down

- fixed a bug where you could grab the cart while sitting down

- fixed a bug where ragdolling while parachuting could cause you to regain control too early and enable dash

- fixed a bug where interacting with something and then looking away allowed you to continue to interact with that thing