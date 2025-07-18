Hello, soldiers!
A fresh update for the demo is here. All core mechanics are now complete — from this point on, we’re focusing on adding new content, polishing the game, fixing bugs, and fine-tuning the balance.
Here’s what’s new in this patch:
Added a sleep mechanic for all NPCs. They can get tired and fall asleep on the move, which makes them a vulnerable and easy target.
Added the ability to talk to all base inhabitants.
Added detailed descriptions of action success chances.
Added a difficulty regulator through changing the number of missions per session.
Added a new stealth indicator at night.
Added an animation for finding new items.
Added hints for all HUD elements.
Improved game performance.
And most importantly — the very first full quest has been added! Complete it to earn a unique gameplay reward :)
Thanks for your feedback, your support, and for sticking with SOG: Vietnam!
Changed files in this update