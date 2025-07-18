Replaced AI-generated puzzle pictures back from 2023 with square pictures from the 4 recent DLCs: Catgirl, Squirts, Cumshots, Futanari. These pictures are a fraction of what the DLCs offer, so one could treat them as a demo.
You can still play custom minigames with the old pictures if you install the free NSFW Pack DLC:
8 hyper-realistic card sets were moved to the free NSFW Pack DLC. Some players liked them a lot while others hated them. I personally liked them back in 2023 but not anymore. If you already had the NSFW Pack installed and used one of those card sets, the game will auto-switch, no action needed.
More DLCs and more content are in the pipeline. My goal is to cover as many kinks as possible.
Thank you for your support!
Changed files in this update