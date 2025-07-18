Replaced AI-generated puzzle pictures back from 2023 with square pictures from the 4 recent DLCs: Catgirl, Squirts, Cumshots, Futanari. These pictures are a fraction of what the DLCs offer, so one could treat them as a demo.

You can still play custom minigames with the old pictures if you install the free NSFW Pack DLC:

8 hyper-realistic card sets were moved to the free NSFW Pack DLC. Some players liked them a lot while others hated them. I personally liked them back in 2023 but not anymore. If you already had the NSFW Pack installed and used one of those card sets, the game will auto-switch, no action needed.

More DLCs and more content are in the pipeline. My goal is to cover as many kinks as possible.

Thank you for your support!