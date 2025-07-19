This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Hello everyone!

I come bearing a bundle of news about Komadori Inn, but before I dive into that, our artist Sationa, between her other tasks, created this quick doodle of Shun that I wanted to show off and that you see below. Wouldn't Shun look absolutely wonderful IRL!? I'm enchanted! 😍

But that's not the end of the boasting. Recently, we've observed a significant surge in views and downloads of our demo on Steam. Wondering what caused this, I found out that we are being promoted as one of the "Top Demos" in the Adult Only games center on Steam! 😲

It really means a lot to us and we are incredibly happy that we can reach a wider group of players.

Moving smoothly to the topic of the game itself, our Patrons can download the new version 0.5.3 that brings not only new content but also several changes. With the next quest involving Fuyuko, you will be able to unlock another position - Sagittarius, increasing the number of ways to make love during free time to four. This made selecting them from a list of dialogue options less enjoyable, and adding more positions would have been even more cumbersome. Therefore, from now on, you will choose from a small menu with icons, similar to how you select the girls' outfits. Mugenji also rewrote the system for managing available positions to make it easier for us to control where each position can be chosen and what background should be used.

Grey positions aren't unlocked yet and the one with lower transparency wouldn't be available in that room.

Staying on the topic of free-time intimacy, the sound aspect also saw a small enhancement thanks to the "Dynamic Moaning" system. Girls will now moan more as they reach higher levels of excitement. Additionally, they use different sets of sounds between different Intimacy Levels. So, at the first and second levels, they will moan just a little, from the third to the sixth level more, and from the seventh level upwards, their voices will be full of ecstasy!

As you reach the fourth intimacy level, the number of locations where you can have sex with the girls also increase! But let's start with a different addition to the version 0.5.3: a map!

You might wonder, why introduce a map only now? Well, in this new version, along with quest 016, you can reach intimacy level 4 with Fuyuko. This unlocks a new perk that allows you to arrange a nighttime meeting with her at one of four (and later five) locations. We pondered how the selection of these locations should look and decided that a map would be the most enjoyable way. And since it was prepared for this feature, it will be permanently available in the game. The map unlocks from the third day of gameplay. Additionally, in the next version, we plan to add the ability to track the girls' positions on the map.

As for the new perk itself, nighttime encounters, in addition to the possibility of having sex with a girl, will have their own little, cute illustrations. We're still waiting for them to be completed, so for now, it only displays a black screen. The illustrations will depict us spending time with the girl we're dating. Or with two girls. Or with all three. 👀

Meeting the girls in new places also means that new backgrounds for having sex are needed, and we are waiting on them too, so don't worry when you'll see the bed on the beach. 🙏

Changelog

Added

Story/Gameplay

Quest 016

Fuyuko's level 4 - New perk "I'll meet you at midnight"

Fuyuko's "Night Content" (go to her room at night) New clothing option - pajama New scene - paizuri (boob job)

New sex position - Sagittarius.

Map

Sounds

"Dynamic Moaning" system Girls will now moan more as they reach higher levels of excitement. Additionally, they will use different sets of sounds between different Intimacy Levels.



Changed/Fixed

Sex positions are now selected through a pop up

Many, many fixes

Thank you all for your continued support and enthusiasm. We hope you enjoy the new update! And if you'd like to get the access to it, check out our Patreon!

Best, Macamagucha