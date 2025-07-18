♟ ChessBlaze 1.2 – Content Update ♟





After a few months since version 1.1, we're excited to announce a major new update to ChessBlaze!



Update 1.2 is bigger than ever—packed with new content, revamped systems, and a ton of fixes to improve your experience.

Menu Redesign

The old menu is gone! (almost gone)

The new interface is more intuitive and visually appealing. Key improvements include:

Expanded Settings options

Skin Selection improvements

Completely rebuilt Custom Lobby Creation tools

Steam Friend Integration – Invite friends directly via Steam!

Upgraded Single-player Mode

The AI has received a major overhaul—now faster, more stable, and smarter (but don’t worry, the easier bots are still beatable!).

Several Multiplayer game modes are now available in Single-player.

Power Mode is not available in Single-player yet, but we’re working on it for a future update.

Language Support Completed

All in-game content is now fully translated into:

🇩🇪 German

🇵🇱 Polish

🇯🇵 Japanese

We also fixed numerous typos and mistranslations. If any still sneak through, we’ll catch them in upcoming updates.

More languages are planned in the future!

New Game Modes



Two brand new game modes are now live in both Single-player and Multiplayer:

Blaze Mode Introduces Energy Tiles: Step on one to regenerate energy and reduce cooldown for your piece’s next move



Shape-shift Mode Capture = Transform Your piece transforms into whatever it captures One of our most chaotic modes yet!



New Visual Tutorial



We’ve replaced our placeholder tutorial with a new visual walkthrough.

It’s not perfect yet, but it's a big step toward helping new players get into the game more smoothly.

New Skins & Achievements



We’ve added a ton of new achievements—check the in-game achievement page for the full list!





Skins are now achievement-locked! Unlock new cosmetics by progressing in the game.

New Skins:

Elemental Pieces & Stone Chessboard Features a Dynamic Chessboard that reacts to gameplay events Fully animated skin



Sketchy Pieces & Glass Chessboard Unique hand-drawn art style Also fully animated



Steam Lobby Integration



See what your Steam friends are doing in ChessBlaze

Invite them directly—they don’t even need to have the game open!





Bug Fixes... A LOT of Bug Fixes



We've squashed a lot of bugs in this update:

Fixed server connection issues

Fixed lobby-breaking bug after unexpected disconnects

Fixed Steam profile pictures crashing the game

Fixed Slime Piece textures

Fixed numerous Pre-move bugs

Fixed bug where captured moving pieces could glitch

Resolution settings now actually apply correctly

Fixed AI freezing in Single-player

Fixed random victory screens

Fixed bug where new players couldn't play Single-player before trying Multiplayer

many bugs still await unnoticed, thats why before releasing version 1.3, bug fixes updates will also be released

Final Note

ChessBlaze doesn’t yet have a huge player base, but we’re hoping this update will start changing that. We truly appreciate everyone who continues to support the game!

Coming in 1.3 (Autumn Release)

Here’s what you can look forward to in the next update:

Complete Gameplay UI Redesign, Ranked System, New skins, achievements and game modes

Rotating Quickplay Mode – a special game mode that changes weekly!

Thank you for playing ChessBlaze and stay tuned for the next updates!