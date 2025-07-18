♟ ChessBlaze 1.2 – Content Update ♟
After a few months since version 1.1, we're excited to announce a major new update to ChessBlaze!
Update 1.2 is bigger than ever—packed with new content, revamped systems, and a ton of fixes to improve your experience.
Menu Redesign
The old menu is gone! (almost gone)
The new interface is more intuitive and visually appealing. Key improvements include:
Expanded Settings options
Skin Selection improvements
Completely rebuilt Custom Lobby Creation tools
Steam Friend Integration – Invite friends directly via Steam!
Upgraded Single-player Mode
The AI has received a major overhaul—now faster, more stable, and smarter (but don’t worry, the easier bots are still beatable!).
Several Multiplayer game modes are now available in Single-player.
Power Mode is not available in Single-player yet, but we’re working on it for a future update.
Language Support Completed
All in-game content is now fully translated into:
🇩🇪 German
🇵🇱 Polish
🇯🇵 Japanese
We also fixed numerous typos and mistranslations. If any still sneak through, we’ll catch them in upcoming updates.
More languages are planned in the future!
New Game Modes
Two brand new game modes are now live in both Single-player and Multiplayer:
Blaze Mode
Introduces Energy Tiles: Step on one to regenerate energy and reduce cooldown for your piece’s next move
Shape-shift Mode
Capture = Transform
Your piece transforms into whatever it captures
One of our most chaotic modes yet!
New Visual Tutorial
We’ve replaced our placeholder tutorial with a new visual walkthrough.
It’s not perfect yet, but it's a big step toward helping new players get into the game more smoothly.
New Skins & Achievements
We’ve added a ton of new achievements—check the in-game achievement page for the full list!
Skins are now achievement-locked! Unlock new cosmetics by progressing in the game.
New Skins:
Elemental Pieces & Stone Chessboard
Features a Dynamic Chessboard that reacts to gameplay events
Fully animated skin
Sketchy Pieces & Glass Chessboard
Unique hand-drawn art style
Also fully animated
Steam Lobby Integration
See what your Steam friends are doing in ChessBlaze
Invite them directly—they don’t even need to have the game open!
Bug Fixes... A LOT of Bug Fixes
We've squashed a lot of bugs in this update:
Fixed server connection issues
Fixed lobby-breaking bug after unexpected disconnects
Fixed Steam profile pictures crashing the game
Fixed Slime Piece textures
Fixed numerous Pre-move bugs
Fixed bug where captured moving pieces could glitch
Resolution settings now actually apply correctly
Fixed AI freezing in Single-player
Fixed random victory screens
Fixed bug where new players couldn't play Single-player before trying Multiplayer
many bugs still await unnoticed, thats why before releasing version 1.3, bug fixes updates will also be released
Final Note
ChessBlaze doesn’t yet have a huge player base, but we’re hoping this update will start changing that. We truly appreciate everyone who continues to support the game!
Coming in 1.3 (Autumn Release)
Here’s what you can look forward to in the next update:
Complete Gameplay UI Redesign, Ranked System, New skins, achievements and game modes
Rotating Quickplay Mode – a special game mode that changes weekly!
Thank you for playing ChessBlaze and stay tuned for the next updates!
