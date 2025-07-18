Thank you all for your patience!

The time has finally come... we are thrilled to unveil our brand new update: "The First Thief".

In this new chapter, dive once more into the depths of a memory...

But this time, it’s different.

More complex, more demanding, and more dangerous.

The entity lurking there has learned. It knows you. It’s waiting for you.

And it doesn’t intend to let you leave.

Do you have what it takes to face this challenge and uncover its mysteries?

New Features:

This level introduces a brand-new mechanic: using your reasoning is essential to reach your final goal.

Added a feature allowing you to whistle different musical notes in-game.

The Doctor:

The Doctor’s domain is now open. A new face awaits, watching your every move.

The first team that dared venture there made the irreparable mistake. The one rule of thieves was broken.

Since then, the memory is forever altered unless you manage to seize the forgotten object.

Cemetery:

The West Wing of the cemetery is now accessible!

Codex:

Added a new entry dedicated to the "Doctor".

Connection System:

Improved session connection system.

Options:

Added an option to adjust in-game microphone volume.

Added an option to enable or disable subtitles.

Fixes:

Fixed a bug where a player could remain stuck if reading a note at the moment of death and then revived before closing it.

Spectral Grasp curse can no longer catch a player while invisible.

Fixed a bug resetting the FPS cap in the options menu at the start of each game.

The First Thief is more than just an update. It’s a turning point. A test for the bold. A trap for the careless. A mystery to solve… or escape.

Your move.