I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who played Analog - Skin Off.

It’s honestly such a pleasure seeing people take the time to play, leave reviews, and even make videos about it. I couldn’t have asked for more.

I know the game isn’t perfect, and that’s exactly why your feedback means so much to me. I read every single review — what you liked, what didn’t work — and I take it all into account.

With your feedback and everything I learned from making this game, the next title in the series "Analog - MIRROR" will be my best work yet. It’s already halfway done, and I’m incredibly excited about it.

If you're looking forward to it, your wishlists really matter — they’re the best way to support me right now.

Thank you again for playing, reviewing, and being part of this.

— Nikos