A new type of high wall, the Stone High Wall, has been added. This wall cannot be climbed over and can block the movement of both zombies and humans.

You need to use stones and nails to build this wall. The Stone High Wall has higher defense than the Wooden High Wall.

Stones needed for crafting the Stone High Wall can be picked up from the ground outdoors, and they will have a glowing prompt when you get close.

Several new respawn points have been added to Survival Mode, with some located in dangerous areas.

Fixed an issue where the construction description would not update when rapidly switching the mouse while the building panel was open.

Adjusted the probability of cups appearing in indoor toilets or bathrooms and increased the spawn rate of drinks on supermarket shelves.

Fixed an error in Director Mode where placing a zombie horde defense and having the protagonist approach a high wall would cause the horde to attack the wall.

Added description text for new items and their corresponding translation files.

Modified the display logic for prompts in the building panel. Previously, prompts could display abnormally on screens with unusual aspect ratios; this has now been fixed.