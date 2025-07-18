 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19279058
Update notes via Steam Community

  • A new type of high wall, the Stone High Wall, has been added. This wall cannot be climbed over and can block the movement of both zombies and humans.

  • You need to use stones and nails to build this wall. The Stone High Wall has higher defense than the Wooden High Wall.

  • Stones needed for crafting the Stone High Wall can be picked up from the ground outdoors, and they will have a glowing prompt when you get close.

  • Several new respawn points have been added to Survival Mode, with some located in dangerous areas.

  • Fixed an issue where the construction description would not update when rapidly switching the mouse while the building panel was open.

  • Adjusted the probability of cups appearing in indoor toilets or bathrooms and increased the spawn rate of drinks on supermarket shelves.

  • Fixed an error in Director Mode where placing a zombie horde defense and having the protagonist approach a high wall would cause the horde to attack the wall.

  • Added description text for new items and their corresponding translation files.

  • Modified the display logic for prompts in the building panel. Previously, prompts could display abnormally on screens with unusual aspect ratios; this has now been fixed.

  • Optimized the display size of some construction images in the building panel, improving loading speed and reducing memory usage.


Changed files in this update

