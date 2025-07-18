I wanted to update Pact with a Witch in two or three months once I had Secret Glory Hole Demo and trailer available, but since Steam is deleting games for scenes that contain "extra violence" (Even though in my vn these scenes are punished heavily if you choose to take them, I don't want to play mouse and cat with the Steam moderators on what's it's allowed or not) I had to censor the game and update it as soon as posible in order to not have the visual novel removed completely.



I will update the game again in a few months in order to promote Secret Glory Hole better.

You can wishlist it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3192650/Secret_Glory_Hole/



What's new in this new update. Actually many things, especially in art, music, but on storytelling... I'm not really sure, it's been a while (3 years?) and I had no time to prepare this quick update, the paths that are blocked are those that contain forbidden content for Steam.



Thanks for still being interested in this game! I will get back to it once I finally finish Secret Glory Hole, soon in Steam too!