We’ve finally released the long-awaited update for Fuckstone β€” Color of the Night! πŸŒ™πŸ’¦

What’s new:

πŸ”ž New location β€” the Brothel!

Meet the mistress Karina and her naughty girls πŸ’‹

🎨 A quest from a moody painter β€” help her find the perfect paint!

πŸ”₯ 6 new sex scenes

πŸ‘©β€πŸŽ€ 6 new characters

πŸƒ 12 new cards β€” 6 for Order βš–οΈ and 6 for Chaos πŸ’€

Also added:

πŸ—‘ New status effects: β€œRage” and β€œSilence”

πŸ›‘ Taunt icon changed β€” now appears on the card that has Taunt, not those it protects

πŸ“₯ Card sorting by mana cost in deck builder

🐞 Bug fixes and performance improvements