Major 18 July 2025 Build 19278940 Edited 18 July 2025 – 19:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve finally released the long-awaited update for Fuckstone — Color of the Night! 🌙💦

What’s new:

🔞 New location — the Brothel!
Meet the mistress Karina and her naughty girls 💋

🎨 A quest from a moody painter — help her find the perfect paint!

🔥 6 new sex scenes
👩‍🎤 6 new characters
🃏 12 new cards — 6 for Order ⚖️ and 6 for Chaos 💀

Also added:

🗡 New status effects: “Rage” and “Silence”
🛡 Taunt icon changed — now appears on the card that has Taunt, not those it protects
📥 Card sorting by mana cost in deck builder
🐞 Bug fixes and performance improvements

