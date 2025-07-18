We’ve finally released the long-awaited update for Fuckstone — Color of the Night! 🌙💦

What’s new:

🔞 New location — the Brothel!

Meet the mistress Karina and her naughty girls 💋

🎨 A quest from a moody painter — help her find the perfect paint!

🔥 6 new sex scenes

👩‍🎤 6 new characters

🃏 12 new cards — 6 for Order ⚖️ and 6 for Chaos 💀

Also added:

🗡 New status effects: “Rage” and “Silence”

🛡 Taunt icon changed — now appears on the card that has Taunt, not those it protects

📥 Card sorting by mana cost in deck builder

🐞 Bug fixes and performance improvements