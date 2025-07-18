Hey employees, we've got another update for you today with some more fixes plus balance updates for some upgrades!
Cranius
Cranius now drops 4 upgrades the first time you kill him each week
Leveling Curves
Less XP is required to level up at higher levels. Any employees over level 10 and any weapons over level 5 will gain the extra XP that was ‘missed’ before this update.
Gunship Cannon
Gunship Cannon skins were previously dropping with incorrect values that could make the entire gun glow. Your current skins will stay as they are but all future skins will drop with the correct values.
The Gunship Cannon’s ejected magazine now matches the gun’s skin
The Carver
Fixed upgrades that modified damage resistance displaying incorrect values
Upgrades
Globbler: Flood
Reduced the volume of the Globbler’s explosive waves when this upgrade is equipped
Wrangler: Landing Roll
Your slide is no longer cancels after rolling
Scrapper: Saxonite Power Cell
Gravity is reduced more inside the bubble
Bruiser: Hard-Light Coating
The description now displays the correct element
Au-Si Jackrabbit: Immolator
Added an audio cue when you gain Immolation
Lead Flinger: Lucky Last
Your last explosive bullet deals much more damage
Gunship Cannon: Tinderbox
Mashing reload now also increases damage
You take less damage from spontaneously combusting
Prized Possession
Slightly increased the time between enemy waves at higher threat levels
After an enemy drops the power core, there is a cooldown before another enemy can pick it up
We’ll likely be making more changes to how enemies prioritize the battery in the future, but we’ll see how this change plays out first.
Titan City
Hunk can now path across the canal without going berserk
Fixed Cleanup Detail gunks sometimes all spawning in the center of the city
Fixed some holes in the large fountain water colliders
Misc
Fixed some issues that could cause players to get stuck in their menu with certain skins
All employees now grunt at the same volume
Added an explosion sound for the decay element
Abomination attacks are now louder
Meteor objective falling sound is quieter
Added a sound for picking up a meteor chunk
Added a limiter to resource collect sounds so that you aren’t bombarded with noise when you collect a bunch of gats all at once
Enemy Laser Beams are now louder only when aiming at players
Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the start of the drop pod music to not play
Fixed car engines sounding weird and messed up
Fixed the sound effect for a target that has the water element applied to it looping infinitely
Mission modifiers in the HUB no longer overlap with the text chat
Removed the ‘demo_intro’ text at the start of the Ground Zero mission. Oops.
