18 July 2025
Hey employees, we've got another update for you today with some more fixes plus balance updates for some upgrades!

Cranius

  • Cranius now drops 4 upgrades the first time you kill him each week

Leveling Curves

  • Less XP is required to level up at higher levels. Any employees over level 10 and any weapons over level 5 will gain the extra XP that was ‘missed’ before this update.

Gunship Cannon

  • Gunship Cannon skins were previously dropping with incorrect values that could make the entire gun glow. Your current skins will stay as they are but all future skins will drop with the correct values.

  • The Gunship Cannon’s ejected magazine now matches the gun’s skin

The Carver

  • Fixed upgrades that modified damage resistance displaying incorrect values

Upgrades

Globbler: Flood

  • Reduced the volume of the Globbler’s explosive waves when this upgrade is equipped

Wrangler: Landing Roll

  • Your slide is no longer cancels after rolling

Scrapper: Saxonite Power Cell

  • Gravity is reduced more inside the bubble

Bruiser: Hard-Light Coating

  • The description now displays the correct element

Au-Si Jackrabbit: Immolator

  • Added an audio cue when you gain Immolation

Lead Flinger: Lucky Last

  • Your last explosive bullet deals much more damage

Gunship Cannon: Tinderbox

  • Mashing reload now also increases damage

  • You take less damage from spontaneously combusting

Prized Possession

  • Slightly increased the time between enemy waves at higher threat levels

  • After an enemy drops the power core, there is a cooldown before another enemy can pick it up

  • We’ll likely be making more changes to how enemies prioritize the battery in the future, but we’ll see how this change plays out first.

Titan City

  • Hunk can now path across the canal without going berserk

  • Fixed Cleanup Detail gunks sometimes all spawning in the center of the city

  • Fixed some holes in the large fountain water colliders

Misc

  • Fixed some issues that could cause players to get stuck in their menu with certain skins

  • All employees now grunt at the same volume

  • Added an explosion sound for the decay element

  • Abomination attacks are now louder

  • Meteor objective falling sound is quieter

  • Added a sound for picking up a meteor chunk

  • Added a limiter to resource collect sounds so that you aren’t bombarded with noise when you collect a bunch of gats all at once

  • Enemy Laser Beams are now louder only when aiming at players

  • Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the start of the drop pod music to not play

  • Fixed car engines sounding weird and messed up

  • Fixed the sound effect for a target that has the water element applied to it looping infinitely

  • Mission modifiers in the HUB no longer overlap with the text chat

  • Removed the ‘demo_intro’ text at the start of the Ground Zero mission. Oops.

