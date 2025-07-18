 Skip to content
18 July 2025
Hotfix 1.0.0.6b is bringing another fix to the boss shield bug that occured when on very high player levels >300 with a very huge boss HP pool rendering the bosses invincible.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed gatekeeper having permanent shield up and being invincible on very high player levels >300 with very huge boss HP pool
  • Fixed error in fetching rift leaderboard data
  • Fixed sunderbow bing displayed too big
  • Fixed swaped french and spanish translations on the game difficulty settings menu (v.1.0.0.6c)
  • Fixed event details not being able to be opened (v.1.0.0.6c)


You are invited to join our official discord. Chat with fellow SfL Players, discuss builds, the new content update or just hang out with us.

